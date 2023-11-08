King Charles Told Barbra Streisand She Was 'Devastatingly Attractive' and the 'Only Pinup' Girl on His Dorm Room Wall
Did Barbra Streisand reveal that she's King Charles' celebrity crush? The American icon recently shared in her new memoir, My Name Is Barbra, that the monarch was captivated by her looks.
The EGOT winner disclosed that the duo's friendship began after they met at a Los Angeles recording studio in 1974. While attending Cambridge University, it was reported that Streisand was the "only pinup" girl on his dorm room wall.
“The prince was utterly charming when he came to the studio, but frankly, it’s hard to have a real conversation when you’re surrounded by fifty photographers snapping pictures,” Streisand wrote in her book.
Streisand claimed that an innocent interaction between the pair had become somewhat scandalous.
“I was drinking tea and offered him a sip… and the future king of England actually drank from my cup, which was apparently unprecedented. When the British press reported on this, they turned it into the equivalent of an international incident," she recalled.
“I couldn’t think of anything else to say, and I’m so work-oriented that I was feeling guilty about all those musicians who were waiting for me to get on with the session,” she wrote. “So I’m afraid I wasn’t as gracious as I should have been."
The Funny Girl star admitted that she had a similar demeanor to the then-Prince of Wales.
“The fact is, both Prince Charles and I are shy, but somehow we still managed to connect… because that proved to be the beginning of an unexpected friendship,” Streisand noted.
“I was sitting up in bed and Renata [her assistant] had just come in when there was a knock at the door and a woman appeared with a lovely English breakfast on a tray,” she stated. “We were admiring the pretty dishes and the lace placemat when we suddenly noticed a little Jack Russell terrier peering up at me, with his front paws on the bed.”
The royal later noticed that his dog gravitated toward Streisand.
“After a while there was another knock at the door," she recounted. "This time it was Charles, who peeked in and said, ‘By any chance, is my dog inside?’ Apparently, he had been looking all over the house for Tigga, and when Renata pointed to the bed, he laughed and said, ‘Clearly you have another fan, because this dog never leaves my side!'"
In the biography The King: The Life of Charles III, Christopher Andersen mentioned Charles' affinity for the "Guilty" singer.
“People look at me in amazement when I say she is devastatingly attractive with a great deal of s-- appeal,” Charles was quoted saying in Andersen's book.
“A framed photograph of Streisand hung in his rooms at Cambridge and went up on the wall of his bedroom at Buckingham Palace after graduation," Andersen penned.
The New York Post reported on Charles' dorm.