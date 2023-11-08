King Charles Told Barbra Streisand She Was 'Devastatingly Attractive' and the 'Only Pinup' Girl on His Dorm Room Wall

Streisand claimed that an innocent interaction between the pair had become somewhat scandalous.

“I was drinking tea and offered him a sip… and the future king of England actually drank from my cup, which was apparently unprecedented. When the British press reported on this, they turned it into the equivalent of an international incident," she recalled.

“I couldn’t think of anything else to say, and I’m so work-oriented that I was feeling guilty about all those musicians who were waiting for me to get on with the session,” she wrote. “So I’m afraid I wasn’t as gracious as I should have been."