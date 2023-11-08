Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for 'Twisting Things' After Claiming They Weren’t Invited to King Charles' Birthday Party
It was reported by a British publication that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned down an invitation to King Charles' birthday celebration, but the Sussexes' recent response to the news left one royal expert perplexed.
Royal expert Angela Levin discussed the Sussexes' claims that they weren't included in Charles' party planning during a GB News appearance.
"We've got an unknown, unnamed person saying all sorts of things. We can't believe a word of it. We're so used to them twisting things," Levin said on air.
"But also The Sunday Times is a very respectable paper, and the royal head of that is also very careful and well respected. So I don't believe that. I'm sure she's right and they're wrong," she added.
After various news outlets shared the Sussexes snubbed His Majesty on his big day, Archewell's Global Press Secretary quickly denied the assertion.
“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to his majesty’s upcoming birthday,” Ashley Hansen told an outlet. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Would Ruin' King Charles’ 75th Birthday Celebration If They Showed Up
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal There Was 'No Contact Regarding an Invitation' to King Charles' Birthday Celebration
- Prince Harry 'Turns Down Invite’ to King Charles' 75th Birthday Celebration After Accusing Queen Camilla of 'Planting Stories'
The Sussexes used their statement as an opportunity to question the integrity of the British media.
"That's because they've become so unpleasant. They're so nasty," Levin said when asked about the couple's attitude toward the press. "They're so awful about things. And also I call them eco-hypocrites because they're going so many times in private planes and yet they're telling us that we absolutely must not do that."
The royal biographer later discussed the lack of consistency within the Sussexes' commentary.
"Harry set up Travalyst, which which is when you go away, you're very careful where you go and how you go and you don't use planes and all that," she stated. "And he's the patron of that and he's just doing absolutely the opposite of what he's telling us to do."
OK! previously reported royalists wondered if Harry's anticipated absence is indicative of the status of the Sussexes' relationship with the Windsors. American commentator Kinsey Schofield referenced biographer Tom Quinn's analysis of the public schism.
"The split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it," Schofield said on GB News.
"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The podcaster later shared that Harry's relatives were left heartbroken following the release of his memoir, Spare.
"They're devastated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon as far as people close to the royal family are concerned," Schofield continued.
"They just do not see that reunion happening," the media personality noted. "They say that the royal family is truly, truly hurt by Harry's actions over the last few years and they never thought he was capable of of such things."