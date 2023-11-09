OK Magazine
Kelly Clarkson's Kids 'Don't Know the Fame Thing Yet': 'Privilege Is Definitely Taught in My Household'

featured image x kelly clarkson kids river remington fame privilege
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 9 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Doesn't every mom win three Grammy awards and have their own self-named talk show?

Kelly Clarkson revealed her adorable daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7, aren't aware of the country superstar's celebrity status.

kelly clarkson kids river remington fame privilege
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson's kids don't understand 'fame' just yet.

"They don't know the fame thing yet. They just think, 'Everybody can do that, right?'" the "Stronger" singer admitted to a news publication during SiriusXM’s Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event in New York City on Wednesday, November 8.

"Which is kind of cool, but at the same time you want to teach them the gratitude and appreciation factor. Privilege is definitely taught in my household. They're annoyed with it, probably," quipped Clarkson, who has previously been candid about growing up in poverty.

But for River and Remington, living a celebrity lifestyle is all they've ever known, as they've seen their mom perform in front of large crowds and appear on their television screens since they were born.

The little ones don't even think twice about joining their mom on stage at her concerts!

kelly clarkson kids river remington fame privilege
Source: MEGA

The singer shares her daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"Mine come out with me all the time. They recently did in Vegas when I did these shows in the summer," she explained, noting, "but they ask to. I don't ask them."

"It's so normalized for them. So, they don't even see it as anything weird. They're like, 'Can I bring my friend?' And I'm like, 'OK, well, maybe we'll just bring you right now,'" the "Because Of You" singer recalled of conversations she's had with her kids.

Clarkson confessed "it's hard" at times to teach her and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's children about the abnormalities of their unique lives.

In an effort to let her kids be kids, Clarkson frequently has at-home "dance parties" with River and Remington.

kelly clarkson kids river remington fame privilege
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson makes sure to teach her children about their privilege.

Clarkson's daughter is learning what it's like to make music for the very first time, as the deluxe version of the country star's new album, Chemistry, features River's vocals on the song "You Don't Make Me Cry."

The snippet used in the track was technically recorded when the little girl was 5, however, Clarkson held onto the audio.

"They wanted to listen to it all the time before it came out, and now it's out. So, now she gets excited about it, but she gets a little nervous," Clarkson shared before opening up about the uncharted waters of her daughter beginning to grow up.

"I didn't even think about it, but, you know, it's now kind of brought to my attention of like — hey, she's gonna get to that stage where she's like, 'Mom, don't do this,' or 'Don't do that,' but she loves it right now," the mom-of-two expressed. "She actually calls it her song."

kelly clarkson kids river remington fame privilege
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson's daughter River's vocals are featured on the song 'You Don't Make Me Cry' in the deluxe version of her mom's new album.

At age 9, River is even receiving royalties from listeners who stream and purchase the song.

"She's very well taken care of as far as the River Rose [and the Magical] Lullaby books, and my son as well. I have like a whole fund for them," Clarkson explained, adding with a laugh: "I don't take the money!"

Source: OK!

People spoke to Clarkson at the SiriusXM event.

