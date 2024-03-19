Prince Harry 'Scrapped' His 'Spare' Sequel Out of Fear It Would Further 'Damage' His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry shocked the world when he released his memoir, Spare, and since then, the Duke of Sussex has hinted at working on a sequel. According to reports, Harry "scrapped" the potential follow-up project to avoid burning a bridge with King Charles.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward believes an additional tell-all will "certainly damage his relationship with his father" after Harry chose to criticize Queen Camilla "so openly."
"But you know, Charles has such a busy life, there's so much going on, I don't think he's holding a grudge against Harry, I just think he's withdrawn from Harry," she told an outlet.
While promoting Spare, Harry admitted, "There could have been two books."
Although Harry isn't expected to publish another book, there were whispers of Meghan Markle working on an autobiography.
"I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan," Seward continued. "That's got to be [on it's way] because that's really going to be the only way she's going to make serious money is [to write it]."
Despite his fractured relationship with his father, Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
- Palace Fears Prince Harry Will Publish a Sequel to 'Spare' After He Omitted 'Recent Events' From the Book
- Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Could Have Been 2 Books' But the Duke Feared King Charles and Prince William Would Never Forgive Him
- Prince Harry Has 'No Regrets' About 'Spare' After Trying To 'Minimize The Fallout Caused' By The Memoir, Spills Source
Harry's interview took place during an Invictus Games event, and the father-of-two connected with his fellow veterans and their loved ones.
"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, — again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
"To see the smiles on their faces and then to hear the stories at the end and the excitement and just the happiness, that's what this is all about," he noted. "This is what it's all about and as long as it's safe, we will continue to facilitate these kinds of opportunities for them."
Shortly after Harry's television interview, Cameron Walker predicted Charles wants the public to know he's doing well despite his diagnosis.
"He was pictured leaving Clarence House with his private secretary," Walker said on GB News. "You can see his Bentley has massive windows. King Charles clearly wants to be seen and wants to get that message out there."
“Buckingham Palace is not going to provide a running commentary about the King’s health or the treatment he’s receiving, but I think we can take comfort in the fact he looks pretty well considering the fact he’s got a cancer diagnosis," Walker added. “He’s well enough to be photographed and looks relatively happy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Seward spoke to 9Honey.
Harry spoke to The Telegraph.