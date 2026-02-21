or
OK! Reveals the One Reason Kylie Jenner Is Making Herself a 'Sitting Duck' for Potential Holiday Heist

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is reportedly turning herself a 'sitting duck' for a holiday heist after flaunting her designer bags online.

Feb. 21 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner has been warned she may be turning herself into a "sitting duck" for a potential holiday heist after flaunting a trio of ultra-rare designer bags worth more than $150,000 to her 391 million Instagram followers, OK! can reveal.

Jenner, 28 – star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and partner of Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 30 – recently shared a reflective post captioned: "Lost a lot of my pics from 2025 but here's a few," which included a carefully staged image of three pieces from her luggage collection.

image of https://cms.emg.inc/documents/4e9b5d60-09ed-11f1-a4e2-abbe6624cc26
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet.

The display featured two matte crocodile Hermès Birkin bags – including a limited edition Birkin 35 valued at more than $55,000 and a larger Haut à Courroies, the first Hermès bag design, which Sotheby's records show has sold at auction for around $95,000 – alongside a quilted leather Chanel rolling suitcase from the 2025 collection worth an estimated $8,000.

Though Jenner typically travels by private jet, security experts say such public showcases of wealth can present real-world risks.

A security consultant familiar with celebrity protection told us: "When you broadcast items of that rarity and value to millions of people, you are effectively advertising to opportunistic criminals. These are not just handbags – they are portable assets that can be resold internationally."

The source added Jenner's social media habits may unintentionally increase her vulnerability.

Image of Kylie Jenner travels by private jet.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner travels by private jet.

"Posting high-value possessions in real time, especially when traveling, can create a window of opportunity," they said. "It tells people what you have and, potentially, where you are."

The fears are heightened by the 2016 Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian, 45, when masked men stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry from her hotel room after tracking her movements via social media.

"That incident changed the way many public figures approach online sharing," our consultant source said. "It demonstrated how digital breadcrumbs can translate into serious and potentially deadly physical risk."

Jenner has long cultivated an image built on luxury and exclusivity. As the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, she has parlayed her online presence into a billion-dollar brand.

Her latest luggage post, however, has now prompted debate about whether such conspicuous displays remain wise in a post-Paris landscape.

Image of Kylie Jenner is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

Another insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner circle said: "Kylie is proud of the life she's built and the collection she's curated. For her, those pieces represent success and taste. But there is a fine line between aspirational content and overexposure."

The insider continued: "She's aware of what happened to Kim and the trauma that caused. No one wants a repeat of that. At the same time, social media is her storefront. Pulling back completely would feel inauthentic to the brand she's created."

The timing of the post coincides with promotion for The Moment, a mockumentary released in select New York and Los Angeles theaters on January 30, in which Jenner appears as herself alongside Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison.

Image of Kylie Jenner's post coincides with her promotion of 'The Moment.'
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner's post coincides with her promotion of 'The Moment.'

The film follows a pop star preparing for her first arena tour and features Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle and Hailey Benton Gates.

A security source reiterated their concerns over Jenner's movements by saying: "Luxury luggage the caliber of which she owns is highly traceable and highly desirable. Even if Kylie travels privately, staff, handlers and third parties see these images. The more visibility, the greater the risk. Criminal networks pay attention to this level of detail."

