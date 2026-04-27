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MAGA Loses It Over Ben Stiller's Eerie 'Got It Done' Post After White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting: 'Wild Timing'

split photo of donald trump and ben stiller
Source: mega

MAGA supporters laid into the actor over a post that was misinterpreted as a reaction to the shooting on Saturday, April 25.

April 27 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

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Ben Stiller is catching flack from MAGA loyalists after a post he made was misinterpreted as a reaction to the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.

"Got it done," the actor, 60, wrote on X at 8:53 p.m. on Saturday night, April 23, celebrating the New York Knicks finally cinching a win after back-to-back losses in their playoff series.

At the same time, reports were surfacing that Donald Trump was evacuated from Washington Hilton after shots rung out at the black-tie event.

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'Got What Done?'

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image of Some people questioned what the star meant.
Source: mega

Some people questioned what the star meant.

The suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, was reportedly attempting to take out the president, 79, and members of his administration.

Due to the coincidental timing, Stiller's post garnered attention of MAGA supporters who perceived the three-word message as a response to the attempted assassination.

"Got what done?" replied Rep. Nancy Mace. "Wt-?" wrote Ric Grenell, Trump’s special envoy and former Kennedy Center chief.

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'He Knew Exactly What He Meant'

image of 'Wild timing of this tweet,' someone wrote.
Source: mega

'Wild timing of this tweet,' someone wrote.

Cynthia Hughes, founder of the Patriot Freedom Project, an organization that helps people charged in the January 6 Capitol riot, chimed in: "Little Ben knows exactly what he was doing when he posted this. He sits in his mansion with millions in the bank being a little whiny b----. Don’t let this d---head fool you, he knew exactly what he meant when he posted this. Your kind MISSED AGAIN."

"Wild timing of this tweet. Looks like you knew something was goin down," another person wrote.

Meanwhile, someone else defended the Meet the Fockers star, writing, "Complete idiots in the comments not realizing he’s simply celebrating a Knicks playoff win."

Seemingly unbothered, Stiller responded with a salute emoji the next morning.

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What Happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

image of The suspected shooter was reportedly targeting Donald Trump and his administration.
Source: mega

The suspected shooter was reportedly targeting Donald Trump and his administration.

Allen, 31, reportedly fired five to eight shots at the hotel on Saturday evening, leading the president and first lady to be whisked away by Secret Service officers.

The California teacher was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told NBC’s Meet the Press after the shooting: "We believe the suspect was targeting administration officials."

Cole Tomas Allen Allegedly Wrote a Disturbing Manifesto

image of Suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen allegedly had a manifesto.
Source: mega

Suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen allegedly had a manifesto.

It has since been revealed that Allen sent an alleged manifesto to his family in which he referred to himself as the "Friendly Federal Assassin" shortly before the shooting.

Referring to the POTUS, Allen supposedly wrote, "I am no longer willing to permit a p--------, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

The creepy manifesto continued: "I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that."

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