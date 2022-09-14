Malia Obama & Potential Boyfriend Dawit Eklund Stroll Through NYC As Romance Rumors Swirl
Where dreams are made of! Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund have brought their rumored romance from Los Angeles to New York City.
On Monday, September 14, the dynamic duo was seen casually chatting together as they strolled through the streets of Manhattan.
Although both the former first daughter, 24, and the L.A. record producer, 33, appeared to have their arms crossed throughout the entire walk, the alleged couple displayed flirty smiles and seemingly exchanged romantic banter.
In the candid photos, Obama sported a laid-back look of cargo pants and a long-sleeve denim shirt, while Eklund matched her style in a pair of beige joggers and a black denim jacket, which was layered over a green T-shirt.
Although displaying no physical signs of affection, this is not the first time the lovebirds have been spotted enjoying quality time together.
Just last month, Michelle and Barack Obama's stunning daughter was all smiles as she headed into The Los Angeles County Museum of Art while locked arm-in-arm with the now-revealed mystery man, Eklund.
While neither of the two have defined their relationship status, the new romance does seem to confirm the Ivy League graduate's long-term boyfriend Rory Farquharson is a person of the past.
Obama and her former Harvard classmate had been dating since 2017, but things seemed to become a bit more serious when the former POTUS allowed Farquharson to move in with their family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up,” the politican explained while appearing on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" back in 2020. “So we took him in.”
“The only thing you discover . . . young men eat!” the father-of-two joked at the time, referring to the young man's hefty appetite. “It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”
While the Obama family seemed to greatly approve of Farquharson, it appears Eklund has taken the former flames place in the stunning celebrity's love life.
