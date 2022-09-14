Malia Obama & Potential Boyfriend Dawit Eklund Stroll Through NYC As Romance Rumors Swirl

Where dreams are made of! Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund have brought their rumored romance from Los Angeles to New York City.

On Monday, September 14, the dynamic duo was seen casually chatting together as they strolled through the streets of Manhattan.

Although both the former first daughter, 24, and the L.A. record producer, 33, appeared to have their arms crossed throughout the entire walk, the alleged couple displayed flirty smiles and seemingly exchanged romantic banter.