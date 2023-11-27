OK Magazine
Prince William and Kate Middleton Were 'Silent' After Meghan Markle Outed Racist Royal

Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 27 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Omid Scobie's new memoir, Endgame, is filled with shocking royal bombshell confessions, including more details about the alleged "royal racist."

In 2021, Meghan Markle revealed that an unnamed royal made a concerning remark about Prince Archie's complexion, and Scobie claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton ignored the Duchess of Sussex's initial concerns.

prince william kate middleton silent meghan markle racist concern
Source: MEGA

Omid Scobie claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William were 'silent' after Meghan Markle complained about prejudice.

According to the royal expert, Meghan confided in her father-in-law, King Charles, about the conversations people were having about her then-unborn child. The royal patriarch suggested Meghan and Prince Harry share their worries with the Prince and Princess of Wales, but Scobie said the couple didn't respond.

"The silence has caused a lot of confusion and upset," Scobie wrote.

prince william kate middleton silent meghan markle racist concern
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave their first tell-all interview in 2021 with Oprah Winfrey.

During Meghan and Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex alluded to Archie missing out on royal privileges due to his ethnic heritage.

"But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," Meghan stated.

prince william kate middleton silent meghan markle racist concern
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle claimed she was 'treated like a Black woman' until she moved to the U.K.

Shortly after Meghan voiced her concerns about security, she revealed that one of Harry's relatives spoke negatively about Archie's pigmentation.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time , so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," she said.

Despite Meghan's revelation, Harry later clarified that his loved ones weren't "racist" but guilty of "unconscious bias."

prince william kate middleton silent meghan markle racist concern
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alluded to the royal family being racist during their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Shortly after it aired, William was asked about the CBS special while visiting an East London school.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” William quickly told reporters.

In an episode of "Archetypes," Meghan and Mariah Carey discussed the negative experiences she had in England as a biracial American.

“If there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband,” Meghan admitted. “Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

Meghan's identity also played a role in the duo's Netflix tell-all series, Harry & Meghan.

"[It's] very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat," the Suits star explained. "Obviously, now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the U.K. But before that, most people didn't treat me like a 'Black woman.' So that talk didn't have to happen for me."

Harry spoke to ITV.

William was quoted by the Associated Press.

