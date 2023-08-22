Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits She Would 'Seriously' Consider Being Donald Trump's Running Mate

"First of all, that's up to President Trump. That's a decision he needs to make with his team," she told the show hosts. "More importantly, right now, I serve Georgia's 14th district. That's the district I'm focused on. It's my hometown. It's all the people I know and love. They're the ones that sent me to Congress to work for them."

She also noted that she was "very focused" on others issues, including the House Oversight Committee's investigation into President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, battling the Fentanyl problem in Georgia and holding Anthony Fauci and others "responsible" for their response during the COVID-19 pandemic.