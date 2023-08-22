Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits She Would 'Seriously' Consider Being Donald Trump's Running Mate
Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed whether she would be interested in being Donald Trump's running mate in a recent appearance on morning news show American Sunrise.
When the staunch MAGA supporter was asked directly if she would accept such an offer, she initially attempted to sidestep the question by rambling on about her current political career.
"First of all, that's up to President Trump. That's a decision he needs to make with his team," she told the show hosts. "More importantly, right now, I serve Georgia's 14th district. That's the district I'm focused on. It's my hometown. It's all the people I know and love. They're the ones that sent me to Congress to work for them."
She also noted that she was "very focused" on others issues, including the House Oversight Committee's investigation into President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, battling the Fentanyl problem in Georgia and holding Anthony Fauci and others "responsible" for their response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When pressed once again for an answer on whether she would agree to be Trump's running mate, Greene finally admitted that she would consider the offer.
"That's something I would think about very seriously," she said. "And I would be honored if he asked."
Greene's comments come shortly after Trump's fourth indictment. The embattled ex-prez is set to be charged with 19 felony counts connected to his attempts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election and is expected to surrender himself to Fulton County police later this week.
Earlier this year, following news of Trump's then-potential third indictment, Greene slammed the legal filing as "absolute bull****!" and accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of weaponizing the government.
"This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges. All in cover-up of Joe Biden’s crimes, Hunter Biden’s crimes," she ranted. "It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to even recognize that this is our country. The American people are going to be furious ... I’ll be standing with President Trump the entire way."
MTN reported the clip of Greene on American Sunrise.