or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoCOUPLES

Marjorie Taylor Greene Marries Brian Glenn in Las Vegas, Hits the Casino in Her Wedding Gown Post-Ceremony

Marjorie Taylor Greene,Brian Glenn
Source: MEGA,@Brian Glenn/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene married longtime boyfriend Brian Glenn at The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas before hitting the craps table.

July 29 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, on Tuesday, July 28, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated by hitting the casino floor, where Greene was photographed playing craps while still wearing her wedding dress.

Greene, 52, donned a traditional white wedding gown, while Glenn, 57, wore a classic tuxedo.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Green Ties the Knot

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Marjorie Taylor Greene,Brian Glenn
Source: @Brian Glenn/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn married in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 28.

Clark County records indicated they officially applied for their marriage license on Friday, July 24.

The pair met at a political rally in 2022, began dating in early 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2025.

Glenn is a media personality who previously served as a White House correspondent for the conservative network Real America's Voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene,Brian Glenn
Source: @Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

The couple applied for their marriage license on Friday, July 24.

Glenn announced his resignation from the network on May 7, 2026. He cited a desire to step away from the grueling schedule of media reporting, focus on his family and plan his upcoming wedding to Greene. Still, speculation was that he left because Greene broke with President Donald Trump and things got tense for him.

His sudden announcement on Real America's Voice came exactly one week after a tense exchange in the Oval Office. During that media availability, Trump publicly took a jab at Glenn's relationship, making a snide comment right to his face about not loving Greene "too much.”

Greene previously represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District from 2021 until leaving office in January 2026 following a severe public fallout with the president.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Their Past Romances

Marjorie Taylor Greene,Brian Glenn
Source: Brian Glenn/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn had both been married before.

The Georgia Republican had transitioned from a staunch Trump loyalist to a fierce critic over the administration's handling of the Iran war and the Jeffrey Epstein files, making Glenn's role as a "MAGA mouthpiece" increasingly awkward.

Greene was married to Perry Greene for 27 years and shares three children with him. They finalized their divorce in December 2022.

Brian was formerly married to Kerry Michelle Glenn, with whom he initiated divorce proceedings around the same time, and with whom he has one son.

Marjorie Taylor Greene,Brian Glenn
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares three kids with ex Perry Greene.

Marjorie spoke to Semafor about how her relationship with her partner changed her perspective on media figures, stating, "He’s from the industry, so he is a great resource. He’s explained a lot, like how things work, and yeah, it’s great. So maybe I’m falling in love with the press."

Before working in conservative political media, Brian worked primarily in local television broadcasting and commercial media as a features and "out-and-about" reporter for local stations, including Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

He recalled seeing MTG for the first time at a political rally, telling The Washington Post: "She was, like, mystical — like a unicorn or something like that, you know?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.