Marjorie Taylor Greene Marries Brian Glenn in Las Vegas, Hits the Casino in Her Wedding Gown Post-Ceremony
July 29 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, on Tuesday, July 28, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated by hitting the casino floor, where Greene was photographed playing craps while still wearing her wedding dress.
Greene, 52, donned a traditional white wedding gown, while Glenn, 57, wore a classic tuxedo.
Marjorie Taylor Green Ties the Knot
Clark County records indicated they officially applied for their marriage license on Friday, July 24.
The pair met at a political rally in 2022, began dating in early 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2025.
Glenn is a media personality who previously served as a White House correspondent for the conservative network Real America's Voice.
Glenn announced his resignation from the network on May 7, 2026. He cited a desire to step away from the grueling schedule of media reporting, focus on his family and plan his upcoming wedding to Greene. Still, speculation was that he left because Greene broke with President Donald Trump and things got tense for him.
His sudden announcement on Real America's Voice came exactly one week after a tense exchange in the Oval Office. During that media availability, Trump publicly took a jab at Glenn's relationship, making a snide comment right to his face about not loving Greene "too much.”
Greene previously represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District from 2021 until leaving office in January 2026 following a severe public fallout with the president.
- Celebrities Who Got Married in 2024: From Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden and More
- Megyn Kelly Gushes Over Husband Douglas Brunt on Their 18th Anniversary: 'I'm So Lucky'
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Flames White House for Putting Out 'Weird' and 'Embarrassing' Space Cartoon of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Their Past Romances
The Georgia Republican had transitioned from a staunch Trump loyalist to a fierce critic over the administration's handling of the Iran war and the Jeffrey Epstein files, making Glenn's role as a "MAGA mouthpiece" increasingly awkward.
Greene was married to Perry Greene for 27 years and shares three children with him. They finalized their divorce in December 2022.
Brian was formerly married to Kerry Michelle Glenn, with whom he initiated divorce proceedings around the same time, and with whom he has one son.
Marjorie spoke to Semafor about how her relationship with her partner changed her perspective on media figures, stating, "He’s from the industry, so he is a great resource. He’s explained a lot, like how things work, and yeah, it’s great. So maybe I’m falling in love with the press."
Before working in conservative political media, Brian worked primarily in local television broadcasting and commercial media as a features and "out-and-about" reporter for local stations, including Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.
He recalled seeing MTG for the first time at a political rally, telling The Washington Post: "She was, like, mystical — like a unicorn or something like that, you know?"