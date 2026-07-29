COUPLES Marjorie Taylor Greene Marries Brian Glenn in Las Vegas, Hits the Casino in Her Wedding Gown Post-Ceremony Source: MEGA,@Brian Glenn/X Marjorie Taylor Greene married longtime boyfriend Brian Glenn at The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas before hitting the craps table. Lesley Abravanel July 29 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, on Tuesday, July 28, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated by hitting the casino floor, where Greene was photographed playing craps while still wearing her wedding dress. Greene, 52, donned a traditional white wedding gown, while Glenn, 57, wore a classic tuxedo.

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Marjorie Taylor Green Ties the Knot

Source: @Brian Glenn/X Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn married in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 28.

Clark County records indicated they officially applied for their marriage license on Friday, July 24. The pair met at a political rally in 2022, began dating in early 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2025. Glenn is a media personality who previously served as a White House correspondent for the conservative network Real America's Voice.

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Source: @Marjorie Taylor Greene/X The couple applied for their marriage license on Friday, July 24.

Glenn announced his resignation from the network on May 7, 2026. He cited a desire to step away from the grueling schedule of media reporting, focus on his family and plan his upcoming wedding to Greene. Still, speculation was that he left because Greene broke with President Donald Trump and things got tense for him. His sudden announcement on Real America's Voice came exactly one week after a tense exchange in the Oval Office. During that media availability, Trump publicly took a jab at Glenn's relationship, making a snide comment right to his face about not loving Greene "too much.” Greene previously represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District from 2021 until leaving office in January 2026 following a severe public fallout with the president.

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Inside Their Past Romances

Source: Brian Glenn/X Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn had both been married before.

The Georgia Republican had transitioned from a staunch Trump loyalist to a fierce critic over the administration's handling of the Iran war and the Jeffrey Epstein files, making Glenn's role as a "MAGA mouthpiece" increasingly awkward. Greene was married to Perry Greene for 27 years and shares three children with him. They finalized their divorce in December 2022. Brian was formerly married to Kerry Michelle Glenn, with whom he initiated divorce proceedings around the same time, and with whom he has one son.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene shares three kids with ex Perry Greene.