Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future Is 'Not Very Secure' in the U.S., Princess Diana's Butler Says

“He was a popular member of the royal family but William would say too much water has passed under the bridge and too many things have been said that can’t be unsaid," Burrell said on behalf of Spin Genie. "They are on their own course at the moment through choppy seas because their future in the States is not very secure. It's a little bit hit-and-miss."

"They could have had a very secure life here in the U.K. but they chose a different path and they chose it for money," he continued.