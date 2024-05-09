Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future Is 'Not Very Secure' in the U.S., Princess Diana's Butler Says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020 to pursue careers in Hollywood, and Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, thinks the duo won't be able to maintain their lavish lifestyles going forward.
“He was a popular member of the royal family but William would say too much water has passed under the bridge and too many things have been said that can’t be unsaid," Burrell said on behalf of Spin Genie. "They are on their own course at the moment through choppy seas because their future in the States is not very secure. It's a little bit hit-and-miss."
"They could have had a very secure life here in the U.K. but they chose a different path and they chose it for money," he continued.
Since leaving the monarchy, critics wonder how the Sussexes' proximity to the Crown will change once Prince William ascends to the throne.
"I can’t see when William becomes King that there will be a place for Harry, I think William is resilient now. He is quite stubborn and has thought to himself ‘I can’t be doing this,'" the former royal staffer explained. "This isn’t right. This is not what our mother wanted. William's patience has gone and he has had enough so I can’t see any reconciliation."
OK! previously reported Burrell discussed the Duchess of Sussex's new business, American Riviera Orchard, and her upcoming cooking show.
“I’ve always said Meghan has her eye on a bigger gain; this isn’t the bigger gain. I’ve always said she has had her eye on politics," Burrell told an outlet. “She is trying everything she can to make as much money as she can to support their lifestyle.”
“Again, they are going against the royal family’s wishes,'' the former royal employee said. "Queen Elizabeth specifically said ‘do not use your royal titles for commercial gain’ and that is exactly what they are doing.”
In 2023, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" by a Spotify executive after their partnership ended, and Burrell thinks the couple is still figuring out their careers.
“They are making up their own rules as they go along. As long as they can make money they will try everything,” Burrell added.
American Riviera Orchard has yet to retail items, but the Suits star sent 50 jars out to celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Tracee Ellis Ross. However, the company differs from her initial commitment to dedicate her life to charity.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield pointed out. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."