Meghan Markle Enjoys 'Perfect' Trip With Girlfriends in Utah — Without Prince Harry: Photo

"Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends," Dorak shared in an Instagram caption.

Meghan stepped away from her social media accounts once she got engaged to Harry, but the former Suits star occasionally makes cameos on her friends' accounts.

“Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram," the mom-of-two told a journalist as reports swirled the duchess secured the Instagram handle @meghan. However, the account has yet to publish an image.