Meghan Markle Enjoys 'Perfect' Trip With Girlfriends in Utah — Without Prince Harry: Photo
Meghan Markle enjoyed a girls' getaway without Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles in Utah while hitting the slopes alongside Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak.
"Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends," Dorak shared in an Instagram caption.
Meghan stepped away from her social media accounts once she got engaged to Harry, but the former Suits star occasionally makes cameos on her friends' accounts.
“Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram," the mom-of-two told a journalist as reports swirled the duchess secured the Instagram handle @meghan. However, the account has yet to publish an image.
Meghan's time in the Beehive State followed her recent appearance in Canada with the Duke of Sussex. OK! previously reported Judi James noticed the Suits star attempted to balance rooting for Harry while cultivating a sense of individuality.
"Meghan's body language shows her to be super-supportive and encouraging, clearly wanting to be more than Harry's 'plus one' here," James said in an interview after viewing Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games. "When he squats to chat with athletes, she squats right alongside him, and her body language rituals define her as very much a part of him in the communication."
"Her head is close to his and her reactions mirror his during the chats, showing her to be sharing the conversations with her husband rather than doing her own thing," the author continued.
The Sussexes had a difficult year establishing Archewell in Hollywood, but Harry's Invictus Games continues to be his most celebrated endeavor.
"Meghan is in support and congratulatory mode again, walking into shot with both hands held out in a proffered hug," James shared. "Harry keeps his safety helmet in his hands though, signaling a decline of the hug, while he continues chatting to the guy next to him."
The Bench author seemed "keen to join in and to enjoy the exhilaration with Harry," she explained, adding, "She touches her face then raises her hand in a polite signal of a wish to speak. She then touches her knitted hat and in the end taps Harry to get his attention, smiling and covering her mouth in a collusive giggly grin before saying ‘well done.'"
Aside from Meghan building her own brand, she retired from acting in 2017, but pal Abigail Spencer credited her role Suits as one of the reasons why it's become so popular again.
"I think there's several different things," the former soap star said when asked about Suits' resurgence. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."
"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."
