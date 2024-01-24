Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Using the Marley Family for 'Publicity'

"Harry and Meghan clearly staged this appearance in Jamaica because they knew it would get a huge amount of publicity during a difficult week for the royal family, with the King due to enter hospital and Catherine in hospital after an operation and due to take some weeks to recover," Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview. "This appearance by the Sussexes was no accident."

The Sussexes' outing took place on Tuesday, January 23 — days after the palace revealed King Charles and Kate Middleton were dealing with health challenges.

"It will reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted and it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth," he continued.