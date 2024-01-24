Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Using the Marley Family for 'Publicity'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dazzled on the red carpet in Kensington, Jamaica, but royal experts think the photo op was in poor taste.
The Sussexes have built a reputation for wanting privacy, but their time in the Caribbean was seen as the duo utilizing Bob Marley: One Love to promote themselves after being branded as a "Hollywood flop" by a publication.
"Harry and Meghan clearly staged this appearance in Jamaica because they knew it would get a huge amount of publicity during a difficult week for the royal family, with the King due to enter hospital and Catherine in hospital after an operation and due to take some weeks to recover," Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview. "This appearance by the Sussexes was no accident."
The Sussexes' outing took place on Tuesday, January 23 — days after the palace revealed King Charles and Kate Middleton were dealing with health challenges.
"It will reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted and it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth," he continued.
Aside from the Princess of Wales and His Majesty's recovery, Kate and Prince William were met with protesters when they traveled to the island.
"Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, made it clear during the Waleses visit in March 2022 that the country would become a republic," the journalist explained. "A referendum is required to achieve this and it is therefore by no means a foregone conclusion."
"However he was blunt in his comments in front of his royal guests," he added.
Last year, Holness supported the rising demand for reparations in an interview.
"I think there was always a strong love and respect for the Queen in Jamaica," Holness told an outlet. "The appropriate time to do it would have been on a transition."
Phil Dampier had a similar thought as Fitzwilliams and saw their gathering as inappropriate due to the timing.
“It seems Harry and Meghan will turn up at the opening of an envelope these days," Dampier told a publication. “Under normal circumstances, there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere."
“But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive,” he added.
The Wales' Caribbean tour was labeled an international "embarrassment" by Time Magazine, and the Sussexes' attendance could be seen as a silent way of supporting the commonwealth instead of the monarchy.
"Clearly the couple felt at home," Dampier explained. "But it’s sending out a message that they support that country when they haven’t found the time to make a public show of support for the King and the Princess of Wales."
"They may have done so in private, but they are certainly not going out of their way to say they want a reconciliation, and this appearance emphasizes yet again the different world they now live in," he continued.
While the Sussexes continue to capitalize on their celebrity status in the U.S., Charles and Kate will focus on healing.
“This is a difficult period for the monarchy with Catherine in hospital and King Charles about to undergo an operation for an enlarged prostate,” he concluded. “The Sussexes have sent good wishes privately. However, their appearance in Jamaica clearly sends a message.”
