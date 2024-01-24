Prince Harry Is 'Desperate' to Reconcile With King Charles and Kate Middleton as They Recover From Their Medical Procedures
Prince Harry was vocal about his decision to leave the royal family, but their lack of communication could change due to King Charles and Kate Middleton's recent health scare.
Harry once called the Princess of Wales "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but their dynamic changed when the royal struggled to bond with Meghan Markle.
"Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important," an insider told an outlet, adding that the famous redhead is "desperate" to reconcile with his relatives, as he's "thinking about things differently."
Kate recently had abdominal surgery, while Charles is expected to have corrective intervention for his enlarged prostate. Though the Duke of Sussex is miles away, he's still thinking of his loved ones.
"Harry certainly wouldn't hesitate flying back to the U.K. to help but he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father," a source shared.
OK! previously reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to Kate and Charles once the news broke they would take a break from attending events as they regain their strength.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," a source told a publication. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
On January 17, the palace shared the news with the public.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the official statement read. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Kate isn't expected to go to any public gatherings until the spring, and royal experts believe her absence will be felt by the British public.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
As Kate heals, Prince William is expected to focus on caring for his wife and their children.
"Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter," the historian continued. "William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."
Sources spoke to Closer magazine.