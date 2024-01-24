Prince Harry Is 'Desperate' to Reconcile With King Charles and Kate Middleton as They Recover From Their Medical Procedures

"Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important," an insider told an outlet, adding that the famous redhead is "desperate" to reconcile with his relatives, as he's "thinking about things differently."

Kate recently had abdominal surgery, while Charles is expected to have corrective intervention for his enlarged prostate. Though the Duke of Sussex is miles away, he's still thinking of his loved ones.

"Harry certainly wouldn't hesitate flying back to the U.K. to help but he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father," a source shared.