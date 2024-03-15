Kate Middleton's Editing Scandal Continues to Be a PR Nightmare Despite Prince William Gushing Over His Wife During Speech

"My wife is the arty one," William said while decorating cookies with children at Shepherd’s Bush on Thursday, March 14. "My children are artier than I am."

Aside from talking about Kate's creative skills, the Prince of Wales hinted at his wife honoring her predecessor, Princess Diana, during his speech at The Diana Awards hours after spending the day with kids.

"I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe,'' the future king shared. "She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."

"That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years," he added.