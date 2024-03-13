Kate Middleton's Sad Expression After Her Photoshop Scandal Mirrors the Late Princess Diana

“It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery," a source told an outlet. “The rumor mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter."

Kate stepped away from the spotlight after her abdominal operation, and the insider is concerned about the emotional toll the botched image had on the mom-of-three.

“She just needs to be left in peace," the source shared. “I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.”