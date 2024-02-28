Meghan Markle 'Knew Exactly How to Butter Up the Queen' Before Ditching the Royal Family in 2020

"I was so surprised when I heard the queen liked Meghan but she did. Meghan's a smart lady whatever people think of her," Ingrid Seward said in an interview. "She knew exactly how to butter up the queen. Even Harry gave us a little glimpse of it by the dogs."

In Meghan's various tell-all interviews following "Megxit," the Suits star admitted she didn't know how to curtsy to the queen and was confused about royal protocol.