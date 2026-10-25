EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle 'Ready' to Take on Prince William and Kate Middleton by 'Spilling Even More Royal Family Secrets' in Future Projects, Claims Source Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly prepared to retaliate against Prince William and Kate Middleton now that she's back in the U.K. Aaron Tinney Oct. 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA The Sussexes returned to the U.K. to reunite with King Charles.

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A royal insider told OK!: "Meghan suspects William influenced his father's decision to put her and Harry in their place, and believes Kate supported the move. Meghan has correctly interpreted the Palace's position as an attempt to reinforce the Sussexes' exclusion from official royal life, despite their apparent efforts to improve family relations. But she is now ready to take on William and Kate, and fight back against them by spilling even more royal secrets in her future streaming projects. She thinks she has nothing to lose now." A letter from Charles described the Sussexes as "no longer working members of the royal family" and "private citizens with commercial and charitable interests." Those descriptions reflect arrangements established when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 after their "Megxit" negotiations.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

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Source: MEGA Princess Kate is undertaking official engagements with Prince William.

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Her lifestyle business, As Ever, could provide opportunities to capitalize on the Sussexes' relocation to the English countryside – with sources telling us Meghan intends to step up her sales of jam from her new base. Harry, meanwhile, has repeatedly expressed a desire for reconciliation with his family, particularly as Charles continues to undergo cancer treatment. The Duke of Sussex has also maintained commitments to organizations including the Invictus Games and WellChild.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to England over the summer.