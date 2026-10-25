Meghan Markle 'Ready' to Take on Prince William and Kate Middleton by 'Spilling Even More Royal Family Secrets' in Future Projects, Claims Source
Oct. 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be preparing to challenge Prince William and Princess Kate over what she believes is their role in keeping her and Prince Harry outside the royal fold following the Sussexes' return to Britain, OK! can exclusively reveal.
Palace sources tell us Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, have encountered fresh tensions with the monarchy after King Charles, 77, authorized guidance reaffirming their status as non-working royals.
The couple, who have settled in the Cotswolds with children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are said to have been "surprised" and "shocked" by the intervention following a family reunion with Charles at Highgrove House.
A royal insider told OK!: "Meghan suspects William influenced his father's decision to put her and Harry in their place, and believes Kate supported the move. Meghan has correctly interpreted the Palace's position as an attempt to reinforce the Sussexes' exclusion from official royal life, despite their apparent efforts to improve family relations. But she is now ready to take on William and Kate, and fight back against them by spilling even more royal secrets in her future streaming projects. She thinks she has nothing to lose now."
A letter from Charles described the Sussexes as "no longer working members of the royal family" and "private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Those descriptions reflect arrangements established when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 after their "Megxit" negotiations.
However, the timing has intensified existing disagreements, particularly over whether the Sussexes can maintain a public profile in Britain without official royal responsibilities.
The latest tensions follow years of strained relations between Meghan and Kate.
The two women last appeared together publicly during events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
Since then, Kate has continued undertaking official engagements alongside future king William, while Meghan has pursued commercial and charitable projects outside the monarchy.
- King Charles Believes Prince Harry 'Must Make a Clear Decision About the Kind of Relationship He Wants With the Monarchy': Source
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- Prince William Is Having an 'I Told You So' Moment About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Comeback, Source Claims
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Her lifestyle business, As Ever, could provide opportunities to capitalize on the Sussexes' relocation to the English countryside – with sources telling us Meghan intends to step up her sales of jam from her new base.
Harry, meanwhile, has repeatedly expressed a desire for reconciliation with his family, particularly as Charles continues to undergo cancer treatment.
The Duke of Sussex has also maintained commitments to organizations including the Invictus Games and WellChild.
Another source said: "Meghan believes she and Harry should respond more assertively to negative publicity. The Sussexes could increasingly use their own professional relationships and communications platforms to explain their position, and this may mean more documentaries and takedowns of the royal family from their U.K. home. Meghan saw King Charles' letter as much more than an administrative clarification. From her perspective, the timing and the decision to circulate it so widely have made the message she and Harry are not welcome as working royals feel deliberately pointed, particularly when she and Harry have only recently returned to Britain. She suspects William has been determined to establish such boundaries, and what particularly frustrates her is her belief Kate totally backs the decision to put her and Harry in their place."
"Meghan knows William and Kate have enormous influence over the direction of the monarchy, and she questions whether Charles would have taken such a public approach without considering their views. She isn't claiming to know precisely what conversations have taken place behind closed doors. But she feels there is a pattern in the way decisions affecting her and Harry are communicated, and she doesn't believe that pattern is accidental. It is this message that she may want to get across in any future documentaries she does about her life," the insider added.