Prince Harry Speaks Out on King Charles' Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: 'Illness Brings Families Together'
Prince Harry spoke out for the first time on Friday, February 16, about his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis.
“Look I love my family,” the prince, 39, said during an interview with Good Morning America. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. I spoke to him. And I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."
Will Reeve then asked the royal if his father's health woes could have a "reunifying effect" on his family, to which he replied, "Absolutely. Yeah. I'm sure."
“Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” he added.
Reeve asked Harry about how he feels about his father's diagnosis, but he stayed mum. "That stays between me and him," he replied.
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, spent Valentine's Day together at the Invictus Games 2025’s Winter Training Camp in Canada.
But a week earlier, Harry made an effort to see his father in the U.K. after the news was made public.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in the statement at the time.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
Ever since Harry wrote unflattering things about his father and brother Prince William in his book, Spare, he's been on the outs with the two of them. However, it seems like he's since made amends with the King.
“It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan,” a palace insider dished.
“I think he would be happy to be home [in England], albeit for a minute," the source noted.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained the importance of Harry's trip and what's next for the two of them.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl shared, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl continued. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."