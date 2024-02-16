Prince Harry Speaks Out on King Charles' Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: 'Illness Brings Families Together'

“Look I love my family,” the prince, 39, said during an interview with Good Morning America. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. I spoke to him. And I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

Will Reeve then asked the royal if his father's health woes could have a "reunifying effect" on his family, to which he replied, "Absolutely. Yeah. I'm sure."