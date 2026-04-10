Politics Megyn Kelly Tears Apart Former Employer Fox News as a 'Propaganda Machine' That 'Worships' Donald Trump Source: @megynkelly/youtube; Fox News Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly tore into the network for its 'cheerleading' anchors. Lesley Abravanel April 10 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly tore into her former employer Fox News, claiming she was "exposing what viewers refuse to see.” The on-again, off-again ally of President Donald Trump argued the “insufferable” network had morphed from a news organization into a "propaganda machine" designed to feed audiences' "manufactured rage.” “After 14 years inside Fox News, I’m exposing what viewers refuse to see — how the network morphed from news into a propaganda machine designed purely to cheerlead wars, worship Trump, and feed you manufactured rage instead of facts,” she said on the Thursday, April 9, episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show."

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BREAKING: Megyn Kelly on MAGA:



Megyn Kelly: “After 14 years inside Fox News, I’m exposing what viewers refuse to see—how the network morphed from news into a propaganda machine designed purely to cheerlead wars, worship Trump, and feed you manufactured rage instead of facts.”… pic.twitter.com/whBXcptL2u — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 10, 2026 Source: @krassenstein/X The former Fox News host left the network in January 2017.

The former Fox News host left the network in January 2017 after 12 years to join NBC News. Her NBC show, Megyn Kelly Today, was canceled by the network on October 26, 2018, following controversial on-air comments she made defending the use of blackface in Halloween costumes.

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube 'Fox News is insufferable right now,' she said.

"Fox News is insufferable right now. I was there for 14 years. I've already told my audience, if I were a Fox News anchor right now, I'd know exactly what to do, cheerlead,” she said. "Cheerlead. That's it. It's all about rah, rah, rah, go military, that's what's patriotic, praise the president, support the trips, support the war, day in, day out,” she added. Unlike her former colleagues, Kelly urged her audience to use a "yellow light" approach — exercising caution and critical thinking before supporting foreign interventions that could lead to another military "quagmire" like the situation in Iran, which has been described as a humiliating loss for Trump.

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube;MEGA Megyn Kelly remains a vocal critic of the Democratic Party.

These comments came amid a broader divide in right-wing media. At the same time, Kelly remains a vocal critic of the Democratic Party; she has recently accused the Trump administration of misleading the public regarding U.S. casualties in Iran and blasted the president for being "weak" and "gullible." This isn't the first time she slammed her former employee Fox News. In January, she torched the network, comparing its coverage of a U.S. military operation in Venezuela to "Russian propaganda,” specifically targeting the network's reporting on the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Kelly criticized Fox anchors for lacking skepticism toward the administration's military maneuvers, specifically naming Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Jesse Watters for their unwavering support of its operation in Venezuela.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly doesn't agree with Donald Trump's war on Iran.