EXCLUSIVE Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel May be Set to 'Tackle' Abuse Allegations Against Singer Amid Whitewashing Outrage Source: MEGA The 'Michael' biopic sequel will reportedly discuss the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. Aaron Tinney May 3 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's biopic is facing criticism.

Article continues below advertisement

The production has nonetheless generated strong box office expectations, with projections suggesting a domestic opening of $70 million, raising the prospect of a sequel or even a trilogy exploring later periods of his life. The possibility of a follow-up has been acknowledged by actor Colman Domingo, who portrays Joseph Jackson in the film. Speaking about the decision to focus on Michael's early years, Domingo said: "The film takes place from the '60s to 1988, so it does not go into the first allegations, in what, 2005?" He added future instalments could expand the narrative, saying: "There's a possibility of there being a Part 2 that may deal with some other times that happened afterwards. But this is about the making of Michael, how he was raised and then how he tried to find his voice as an artist and be a solo artist."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's biopic will reportedly have a sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

Industry observers suggest the omission of later controversies in the first film may have been a strategic decision, with more difficult subject matter potentially reserved for subsequent projects. One source familiar with the production said: "There is a growing expectation that the initial film was deliberately framed as a foundation – by ending at Michael's commercial peak, it avoids the most contentious material while leaving the door open for a sequel to tackle those issues more directly." Another insider added: "If a second film moves forward, there will be significant pressure to address the allegations in a more comprehensive way – audiences are already questioning the absence of those elements, and it is shaping the conversation around the franchise."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson denied allegations of child sexual abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

The structure of Michael, which concludes with the promise his "story continues," has further fueled speculation about how future films might approach these issues. Another source said: "The filmmakers are trying to balance commercial appeal with historical complexity – the challenge will be whether they are willing to confront the more difficult aspects of his life in a follow-up without diluting them." Beyond the controversy, Michael has been praised for its recreation of Michael's musical achievements, including performances tied to albums such as Thriller and Bad.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer died in 2009.