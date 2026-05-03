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Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel May be Set to 'Tackle' Abuse Allegations Against Singer Amid Whitewashing Outrage

Photo of Michael Jackson.
Source: MEGA

The 'Michael' biopic sequel will reportedly discuss the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

May 3 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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The newly released Michael Jackson biopic is already fueling speculation about a sequel that could confront the singer's most controversial chapters, following widespread criticism the first film sidesteps abuse allegations against the troubled singer, OK! can reveal.

Michael charts the life of Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, focusing on his rise from a child performer in The Jackson Five to global superstardom, ending in 1988 at the height of his fame.

Critics have savaged the film for omitting the sexual abuse allegations which emerged later in Jackson's life, including claims first raised in 1993 and again in 2003, which led to a 2005 trial in which the "Bad" performer was acquitted.

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image of Michael Jackson's biopic is facing criticism.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's biopic is facing criticism.

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The production has nonetheless generated strong box office expectations, with projections suggesting a domestic opening of $70 million, raising the prospect of a sequel or even a trilogy exploring later periods of his life.

The possibility of a follow-up has been acknowledged by actor Colman Domingo, who portrays Joseph Jackson in the film.

Speaking about the decision to focus on Michael's early years, Domingo said: "The film takes place from the '60s to 1988, so it does not go into the first allegations, in what, 2005?"

He added future instalments could expand the narrative, saying: "There's a possibility of there being a Part 2 that may deal with some other times that happened afterwards. But this is about the making of Michael, how he was raised and then how he tried to find his voice as an artist and be a solo artist."

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Image of Michael Jackson's biopic will reportedly have a sequel.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's biopic will reportedly have a sequel.

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Industry observers suggest the omission of later controversies in the first film may have been a strategic decision, with more difficult subject matter potentially reserved for subsequent projects.

One source familiar with the production said: "There is a growing expectation that the initial film was deliberately framed as a foundation – by ending at Michael's commercial peak, it avoids the most contentious material while leaving the door open for a sequel to tackle those issues more directly."

Another insider added: "If a second film moves forward, there will be significant pressure to address the allegations in a more comprehensive way – audiences are already questioning the absence of those elements, and it is shaping the conversation around the franchise."

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Michael's legacy remains deeply contested, with allegations continuing to surface even after his death.

The 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland revisited claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom alleged abuse during their childhoods.

Michael consistently denied all allegations during his lifetime, and his estate has continued to reject the claims.

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Image of Michael Jackson denied allegations of child sexual abuse.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson denied allegations of child sexual abuse.

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The structure of Michael, which concludes with the promise his "story continues," has further fueled speculation about how future films might approach these issues.

Another source said: "The filmmakers are trying to balance commercial appeal with historical complexity – the challenge will be whether they are willing to confront the more difficult aspects of his life in a follow-up without diluting them."

Beyond the controversy, Michael has been praised for its recreation of Michael's musical achievements, including performances tied to albums such as Thriller and Bad.

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image of The singer died in 2009.
Source: MEGA

The singer died in 2009.

The casting of his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role has also drawn attention – reinforcing the close involvement of Michael's estate in shaping the movie.

A source said: "With strong early projections and significant audience interest, the likelihood of a sequel appears closely tied to the film's financial performance. But for now, discussion around a potential continuation is being driven as much by the film's omissions as by its successes."

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