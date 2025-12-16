or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
'They're Not Deranged or Crazy': Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump's Wildly Insensitive Rob Reiner Post as She Defends Her Slain Friends

split photo of michelle obama and rob and michele reiner
Source: mega; Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Michelle Obama slammed Donald Trump for making an outrageous statement about her late friend Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Michelle Obama addressed Donald Trump's scathing remarks about Rob Reiner following his tragic slaying.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, December 15 — one day after the anti-Trump director, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were allegedly brutally killed by their son — the former first lady defended the couple.

"Let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michelle Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know," she told Jimmy, 58.

Source: @latenightercom/x

Michelle Obama stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday, December 15.

Michelle Obama Criticizes Donald Trump's Post About Rob Reiner's Death

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Michelle Obama rebuked Donald Trump's remarks about Rob Reiner following his passing on Sunday, December 14.

"They’re not deranged or crazed," she said, referring to the president's statement blaming Rob's death on "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"What they have always been are passionate people, in a time when there are not... there’s not a lot of courage going on," Michelle, 61, went on. "They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about, and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity."

"That is the truth," she concluded, adding, "I do know them."

Michelle and Barack Obama Had Dinner Plans With the Reiners

Source: mega

Michelle and Barack Obama were friends of the Reiner family.

During the interview, Michelle revealed she and husband Barack Obama, 64, were supposed to have dinner with the Reiners on Sunday, December 14, the same night they were allegedly murdered by their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner.

Donald Trump Was 'Not a Fan of Rob Reiner at All'

Source: mega

Donald Trump referred to Rob Reiner as 'tortured and struggling' in a statement following the Hollywood director's death.

The 79-year-old president called the famous When Harry Met Sally director — a Democrat who was vocal about hating the Trump administration — "tortured and struggling" in an insensitive Truth Social post on Monday, December 15.

Donald doubled down on his remarks about the slain Hollywood legend, telling reporters from the Oval Office later in the day that he "was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape, or form."

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Has Been Arrested

Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner has been arrested for murdering his parents.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and his son, Nick, are said to have got into a "very loud argument" at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the night before the actor’s daughter Romy Reiner, 28, found their bodies on December 14.

Romy, who discovered her parents with their throats slit at their sprawling Los Angeles mansion, allegedly told police her brother "should be a suspect," describing him as "dangerous."

Nick Reiner Left His Hotel Room Covered in Blood

Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner's hotel room was found 'full of blood' following his parents' brutal murders.

It's since come out that Nick checked into The Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 14, seemingly "tweaked out." Hotel staff later found his room "full of blood."

The troubled drug addict was later arrested and is currently being held without bail.

According to police, the case against him will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, December 16.

