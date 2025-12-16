NEWS 'They're Not Deranged or Crazy': Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump's Wildly Insensitive Rob Reiner Post as She Defends Her Slain Friends Source: mega; Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Michelle Obama slammed Donald Trump for making an outrageous statement about her late friend Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. Allie Fasanella Dec. 16 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Michelle Obama revealed on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' that she and Barack Obama had plans with Rob and Michele Reiner Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/46skLdCfGr — LateNighter (@latenightercom) December 16, 2025 Source: @latenightercom/x Michelle Obama stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday, December 15.

Michelle Obama Criticizes Donald Trump's Post About Rob Reiner's Death

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Michelle Obama rebuked Donald Trump's remarks about Rob Reiner following his passing on Sunday, December 14.

"They’re not deranged or crazed," she said, referring to the president's statement blaming Rob's death on "Trump Derangement Syndrome." "What they have always been are passionate people, in a time when there are not... there’s not a lot of courage going on," Michelle, 61, went on. "They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about, and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity." "That is the truth," she concluded, adding, "I do know them."

Michelle and Barack Obama Had Dinner Plans With the Reiners

Source: mega Michelle and Barack Obama were friends of the Reiner family.

During the interview, Michelle revealed she and husband Barack Obama, 64, were supposed to have dinner with the Reiners on Sunday, December 14, the same night they were allegedly murdered by their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner.

Donald Trump Was 'Not a Fan of Rob Reiner at All'

Source: mega Donald Trump referred to Rob Reiner as 'tortured and struggling' in a statement following the Hollywood director's death.

The 79-year-old president called the famous When Harry Met Sally director — a Democrat who was vocal about hating the Trump administration — "tortured and struggling" in an insensitive Truth Social post on Monday, December 15. Donald doubled down on his remarks about the slain Hollywood legend, telling reporters from the Oval Office later in the day that he "was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape, or form."

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Has Been Arrested

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner has been arrested for murdering his parents.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and his son, Nick, are said to have got into a "very loud argument" at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the night before the actor’s daughter Romy Reiner, 28, found their bodies on December 14. Romy, who discovered her parents with their throats slit at their sprawling Los Angeles mansion, allegedly told police her brother "should be a suspect," describing him as "dangerous."

Nick Reiner Left His Hotel Room Covered in Blood

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner's hotel room was found 'full of blood' following his parents' brutal murders.