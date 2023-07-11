Mitchell Eason Learned He 'Self-Sabotages' in Relationships After Appearing on 'Perfect Match'

Eason admitted that he and Veitch, whom he met while on The Circle in 2021, have recently discussed how self-sabotage was his "biggest learning lesson" from their former relationship, though the two are the "closest we've ever been," according to Eason.

"And that's a personal thing I just became aware of because I know what I'm looking for in life, and I know that I'm not just looking to casually date. I'm trying to do achieve my biggest goals in my life," Eason, who is a devoted Christian, adds.