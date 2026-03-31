TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Grace Blasts Sheriff's Handling of Nancy Guthrie's Case as She Declares 'He's Got to Go' Source: Hang Out with Sean Hannity/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram; NBC News Nancy Guthrie was last seen entering her home in Tucson, Ariz,, on Saturday, January 31. Allie Fasanella March 31 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Grace thinks the Arizona sheriff leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance should get the boot. During the Tuesday, March 31, episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, the Closing Arguments star, 66, criticized the handling of the case so far, telling the Fox News host, "I don’t like attacking the actual men and women that are doing the work. The fish stinks at the head, Sean." "It’s [Chris] Nanos. He stinks. He’s gotta go," she continued. "But that’s a distraction to finding Nancy Guthrie."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Feds Would've Have Done That'

Source: 12 News/youtube; NBC The Arizona retiree is believed to be the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'

The sheriff notably made the Tucson, Ariz., home where Today star Savannah Guthrie 's 84-year-old mother was allegedly kidnapped available to the family in the first week of her disappearance. "By destroying the crime scene and by releasing the crime scene too early, they destroyed a lot of evidence," famous legal analyst declared. Chris was also accused of blocking the FBI from accessing key evidence in the case. "People called them 'missteps,' that is certainly putting perfume on the pig, isn’t it?" Nancy added. "That’s a euphemism, 'missteps' — they’re screw-ups. The feds wouldn’t have done that."

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Chris Nanos Is Being Urged to Step Down

Source: Fox 10 Phoenix/youtube Sheriff Chris Nanos has been facing public scrutiny over his handling of the investigation.

The true crime TV journalist's remarks come a week after it was revealed that the sheriff is facing calls to resign over his professional past. As OK! previously reported, it recently came out that the Arizona sheriff exited his first policing job in disgrace and subsequently lied about his work history. NewsNation's Brian Entin explained that the Pima County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on March 24, where they "voted unanimously" to proceed with an investigation into the situation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Nanos Sent a Perp to the Hospital

Source: NewsNation/youtube Pima County is trying to give Chris Nanos the boot.

In one incident, the Chris then a rookie cop, allegedly hospitalized suspect Carlos Urias after kicking him in the head. Assault charges were filed against him, but a grand jury opted not to indict him, local news outlets reported at the time. After stepping down in lieu of being fired, he botched the dates of his employment on his publicly posted resume, stating he remained with the Texas police department two years longer than he had.

What to Know About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook; mega Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at her secluded home.