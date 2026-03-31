Nancy Grace Blasts Sheriff's Handling of Nancy Guthrie's Case as She Declares 'He's Got to Go'
March 31 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Nancy Grace thinks the Arizona sheriff leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance should get the boot.
During the Tuesday, March 31, episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, the Closing Arguments star, 66, criticized the handling of the case so far, telling the Fox News host, "I don’t like attacking the actual men and women that are doing the work. The fish stinks at the head, Sean."
"It’s [Chris] Nanos. He stinks. He’s gotta go," she continued. "But that’s a distraction to finding Nancy Guthrie."
'The Feds Would've Have Done That'
The sheriff notably made the Tucson, Ariz., home where Today star Savannah Guthrie 's 84-year-old mother was allegedly kidnapped available to the family in the first week of her disappearance.
"By destroying the crime scene and by releasing the crime scene too early, they destroyed a lot of evidence," famous legal analyst declared.
Chris was also accused of blocking the FBI from accessing key evidence in the case.
"People called them 'missteps,' that is certainly putting perfume on the pig, isn’t it?" Nancy added. "That’s a euphemism, 'missteps' — they’re screw-ups. The feds wouldn’t have done that."
Sheriff Chris Nanos Is Being Urged to Step Down
The true crime TV journalist's remarks come a week after it was revealed that the sheriff is facing calls to resign over his professional past.
As OK! previously reported, it recently came out that the Arizona sheriff exited his first policing job in disgrace and subsequently lied about his work history.
NewsNation's Brian Entin explained that the Pima County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on March 24, where they "voted unanimously" to proceed with an investigation into the situation.
- Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Responds After Bombshell Report Reveals Shameful Exit From First Police Job
- Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Case Has 'Been a Clown Show From Day 1' Due to 'Atrocious' Sheriff Chris Nanos, Experts Declare
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos 'Is Not Interested in Somebody Trying to Help Him' After Backlash Mounts, Claims Ex-Boss
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Chris Nanos Sent a Perp to the Hospital
In one incident, the Chris then a rookie cop, allegedly hospitalized suspect Carlos Urias after kicking him in the head.
Assault charges were filed against him, but a grand jury opted not to indict him, local news outlets reported at the time.
After stepping down in lieu of being fired, he botched the dates of his employment on his publicly posted resume, stating he remained with the Texas police department two years longer than he had.
What to Know About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Meanwhile, Nancy has been missing since February 1.
Authorities quickly determined based on evidence at the scene, including blood splatter outside upscale desert home, that she had been abducted in the wee hours of that Sunday.
Moreover, a terrifying masked suspect was notably captured on Nancy's front porch via her doorbell camera around the time she went missing.
Savannah recently admitted Nancy may be dead, but said the family is still praying for her "recovery," and announced that the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million.