Nicole Kidman Ready to Sit Down With Fellow Divorcee Lily Allen After Shocking Split From Keith Urban
Dec. 3 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman revealed an unexpected dream lunch guest.
During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter for their 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment issue, the actress, 58, named Lily Allen as one of the people she'd like to sit down with.
"Lily Allen, Spike Jonze, Matthieu Blazy, [Sandra] Bullock, Joey King and Pope Leo, all at one table," she said in the interview, which released on Wednesday, December 3.
Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban, 58, in September after 19 years of marriage. She requested to be the "primary residential parent" of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Meanwhile, Lily, 40, split from husband David Harbour in February after four years of marriage amid rumors of him being unfaithful.
Nicole Kidman Gives Mental Health Update
In a Monday, November 24, interview with Ariana Grande, Nicole indicated she is having a hard time navigating her split. The Wicked actress asked how she's doing, to which she replied, "I’m hanging in there."
According to a recent report, the TV star is plotting a "major revenge glow-up" and is "done feeling sad about the split."
"Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," said a close friend of the actress. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever."
Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split?
The duo separated amid rumors of the singer getting flirtatious with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. The buzz has not been confirmed.
"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Nicole told a news publication on Tuesday, September 30. "It’s all over Nashville."
The musician changed the lyrics of his song "The Fighter," which he initially wrote about Nicole, to reference Maggie.
Instead of, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Holiday Plans
Despite the drama, friends of the couple tell OK! they will reunite for the holidays to provide a "loving, stable, consistent and nurturing" home for their children.
One source close to the family said, "Nicole understands how much the girls crave time with Keith, and she's committed to making that happen, even if it's emotionally tough for her...bringing everyone together for the holiday is the strongest way to help the girls feel grounded again."
Another family insider explained, "The girls have had very little time with Keith over the past six months while he's been touring and they've been abroad with Nicole. They've been clinging to her throughout everything, and she feels she owes it to them to reunite everyone in the same home."