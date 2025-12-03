Nicole Kidman Ready to Sit Down With Fellow Divorcee Lily Allen After Shocking Split From Keith Urban

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman revealed an unexpected dream lunch guest. During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter for their 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment issue, the actress, 58, named Lily Allen as one of the people she'd like to sit down with.

Source: @lilyallen/Instagram Lily Allen split from ex-husband David Harbour.

Nicole Kidman Gives Mental Health Update

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

In a Monday, November 24, interview with Ariana Grande, Nicole indicated she is having a hard time navigating her split. The Wicked actress asked how she's doing, to which she replied, "I’m hanging in there." According to a recent report, the TV star is plotting a "major revenge glow-up" and is "done feeling sad about the split." "Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," said a close friend of the actress. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever."

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split?

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two kids.

The duo separated amid rumors of the singer getting flirtatious with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. The buzz has not been confirmed. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Nicole told a news publication on Tuesday, September 30. "It’s all over Nashville." The musician changed the lyrics of his song "The Fighter," which he initially wrote about Nicole, to reference Maggie. Instead of, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Holiday Plans

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated in September.