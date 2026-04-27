Politics Patricia Heaton Begs 'Friends on the Left' to Stop Hateful Attacks Against Donald Trump: 'I Wasn’t Happy When Clinton, Obama or Biden Won' Source: mega The 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star came to the president's defense after he was the target of another assassination attempt on April 25. Allie Fasanella April 27 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Patricia Heaton urged her "friends on the left" to stop attacking Donald Trump after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25. Taking to X the following day, the 68-year-old actress wrote, "I wasn’t happy when [Bill] Clinton, [Barack] Obama or [Joe] Biden won, but I didn’t call them fascist/dangerous/threat to democracy. I didn’t hope someone would assassinate them. I went on with my life with gratitude. Friends on the left, please try this. Your life and our country will be better."

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Source: mega Patricia Heaton is a longtime Republican.

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'Friendly Federal Assassin'

Source: mega Cole Tomas Allen was identified as the alleged gunman.

Allen, a California teacher, was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll. While no one was injured, the alleged shooter — who Trump dubbed a "whack job" and a "sick person" — was apprehended and detained shortly after the incident. Allen allegedly sent a manifesto to his family before the event in which he called himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin."

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'Hope It Doesn't Come to That'

Source: mega The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

In the chilling statement, he referred to the POTUS as a "pedophile, rapist and a traitor." The creepy manifesto read: "I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that." It also stated: "In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)."

'I Hate to Say I'm Honored'

Source: mega The shooter was allegedly targeting Donald Trump and his administration.