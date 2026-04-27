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Patricia Heaton Begs 'Friends on the Left' to Stop Hateful Attacks Against Donald Trump: 'I Wasn’t Happy When Clinton, Obama or Biden Won'

split photo of patricia heaton and donald trump
Source: mega

The 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star came to the president's defense after he was the target of another assassination attempt on April 25.

April 27 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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Patricia Heaton urged her "friends on the left" to stop attacking Donald Trump after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25.

Taking to X the following day, the 68-year-old actress wrote, "I wasn’t happy when [Bill] Clinton, [Barack] Obama or [Joe] Biden won, but I didn’t call them fascist/dangerous/threat to democracy. I didn’t hope someone would assassinate them. I went on with my life with gratitude. Friends on the left, please try this. Your life and our country will be better."

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image of Patricia Heaton is a longtime Republican.
Source: mega

Patricia Heaton is a longtime Republican.

The Everybody Loves Raymond star, a proud Trump supporter, later shared a post that read: "They’ve tried to kill President Trump several times. They’ve succeeded in murdering Charlie Kirk. What is it going to take for our Republican Senate majority to pass legislation & secure our country’s future?"

Trump, 79, along with First Lady Melania Trump and other top officials, were rushed out of the Washington Hilton ballroom after a gunman fired shots in the lobby.

It was later revealed that the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, intended to take out the POTUS and members of his administration.

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'Friendly Federal Assassin'

image of Cole Tomas Allen was identified as the alleged gunman.
Source: mega

Cole Tomas Allen was identified as the alleged gunman.

Allen, a California teacher, was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll.

While no one was injured, the alleged shooter — who Trump dubbed a "whack job" and a "sick person" — was apprehended and detained shortly after the incident.

Allen allegedly sent a manifesto to his family before the event in which he called himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin."

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'Hope It Doesn't Come to That'

image of The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
Source: mega

The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

In the chilling statement, he referred to the POTUS as a "pedophile, rapist and a traitor."

The creepy manifesto read: "I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that."

It also stated: "In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)."

'I Hate to Say I'm Honored'

image of He was allegedly targeting Donald Trump and his administration.
Source: mega

The shooter was allegedly targeting Donald Trump and his administration.

In a press conference following the shooting, the Republican leader declared he was "honored" to be the gunman's target.

"You take a look at the people, Abraham Lincoln — I mean you go through the people that have gone through this, when they've got them, but the people that do the most, the people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones they go after," Trump said.

"They don't go after the ones that don't do much; they like it that way," he continued. "And when you look at the people — whether it was an attempt or a successful attempt — they're very impactful people. Just take a look at the names there," he continued. "I hate to say I'm honored by that. I've done a lot."

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