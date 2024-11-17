Price of Kamala Harris-Oprah Winfrey Town Hall Revealed After Media Mogul Denies $1 Million Endorsement Payout
Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign bills have come to light.
In a new report, it was revealed that the Democratic candidate, 60, allegedly spent $2.5 million to have the town hall with Oprah Winfrey, 70.
According to the two sources briefed on the details, $1 million of that went to the media mogul’s production firm, Harpo Productions, for the livestreamed event, which took place in September.
After Winfrey was accused of pocketing the hefty paycheck, she took to social media to clear things up.
“I was not paid a dime,” she explained on Instagram. “For the live-streaming event in September, my production company, Harpo, was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, crew, producers and every other item necessary (including the benches and the chairs we sat on) to put on a live production. I did not take any personal fee. However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story.”
As OK! previously reported, this came after Winfrey also denounced claims she was paid $1 million to endorse Harris.
While the TV personality was recently out on a walk, she was asked if she was given a payout by the Democrat, to which Winfrey replied, "Not true. I was paid nothing ever."
In addition to rumors swirling about Winfrey's endorsement, it was revealed that her production company had assisted with Harris' interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
The Harris campaign shelled out a hefty amount for Harpo Productions to pay them to build the pricey set that would host the bombshell sit-down.
"A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that the Harris campaign spent six figures on building a set for Harris’s appearance on the popular 'Call Her Daddy' podcast with host Alex Cooper," the outlet shared. "The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in Washington, D.C."
Though the “Call Her Daddy” episode was Harris’ attempt to engage young voters, she still lost against rival Donald Trump.
"Money can’t buy you love or a good candidate," Republican political strategist Brad Todd shared.
"Advertising is a pretty important source of information for swing voters. It no doubt matters, but it’s not enough," he added. "It doesn’t matter if you have the wrong message and it’s not delivered in a compelling way. What her campaign was missing was any effort to break with the unpopular administration she has been a part of."
