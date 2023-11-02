Kate Middleton 'Has Remained Broadly Controversy-Free' Despite Meghan Markle's Attacks

While Kate cemented herself within The Firm, royal commentator Ingrid Seward discussed how Harry's ranking declined over the years.

“Prince Harry’s place in the royal family has changed dramatically since the death of his grandmother and his father became King," Seward said to an outlet. "Instead of the prominent role, he would have had, Harry was relegated to the bottom of the royal list. Almost but not quite an outsider."

“The Queen had high hopes that the foursome might spearhead the monarchy of the future," Seward added. "Sharing the sometimes demanding, duller duties and supporting their father into the future when she was no longer around."