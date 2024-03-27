Kate Middleton’s Parents 'Are the Real Anchors in Her Life' as Princess Begins Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton is focused on her cancer treatment, and her mother, Carole Middleton, and father, Michael Middleton, are helping their daughter and grandchildren during this period.
“She has a really tight group of friends and, particularly in Norfolk, really close friends there,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told an outlet. “But I think the real anchors in her life are her parents … and her brother, James, and her sister, Pippa.”
“While you certainly don’t see them photographed together very often, they are very much there in the background,” she continued. “They are absolutely fundamental.”
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after months of speculation about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
- Kate Middleton's Brother James Sends Heartwarming Message After Princess' Surprising Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Enormously Touched' by Public Support After Revealing the Princess of Wales' Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
- When Did Prince William Find Out About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis? Breaking Down the Timeline
Shortly after Kate revealed her diagnosis, James took to the platform to applaud his sister's strength.
"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," James shared in an emotional caption alongside a childhood photo of the Middleton siblings.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! previously reported a spokesperson for the pair shared that Kate and William were thrilled by the public's response to Kate's condition.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson said.
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.