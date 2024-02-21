Prince Harry’s Royal Reconciliation Will 'Require Persistence' After Years of Attacking His Family

"Charles and William, I'm sure, will view Harry as having persistently betrayed them on multiple occasions over several years, including during times of grief, such as when Prince Philip died or when the Queen died," Jack Royston said on the "Royal Report" podcast. "So obviously, they're not going to just completely forget all of that straight away and go from open warfare one minute to innate implicit trust the next."

Shortly after Harry's trip to the U.K., the veteran was interviewed by Good Morning America, and he hinted at hoping to spend more time with Charles in the future.

"But none of that means that Harry's olive branch is an error or a mistake," Royston added of the past feud.