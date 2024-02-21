OK Magazine
Prince Harry’s Royal Reconciliation Will 'Require Persistence' After Years of Attacking His Family

prince harrys royal reconciliation will require persistence
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 21 2024, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's recent trip to the U.K. was seen as the Duke of Sussex attempting to mend things with King Charles after His Majesty's cancer diagnosis, but can one brief meeting repair years of damage?

prince harrys royal reconciliation will require persistence
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry visited King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer.

"Charles and William, I'm sure, will view Harry as having persistently betrayed them on multiple occasions over several years, including during times of grief, such as when Prince Philip died or when the Queen died," Jack Royston said on the "Royal Report" podcast. "So obviously, they're not going to just completely forget all of that straight away and go from open warfare one minute to innate implicit trust the next."

Shortly after Harry's trip to the U.K., the veteran was interviewed by Good Morning America, and he hinted at hoping to spend more time with Charles in the future.

"But none of that means that Harry's olive branch is an error or a mistake," Royston added of the past feud.

prince harrys royal reconciliation will require persistence
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is rumored to become a 'part-time royal.'

According to Royston, Harry's rift with the Windsors won't end with just one conversation.

"I think this is not a situation that's going to be healed overnight and is one that is going to require persistence over a long period of time," he continued. "I think he's going to have to pursue this path of reconciliation, maybe even for years before the family are even willing to entertain the idea of actually trusting him again and opening up and kind of telling secrets and things like that."

"They need to see with their own eyes that the things they tell him do not end up on Netflix or in a book or on a podcast," the journalist noted.

prince harrys royal reconciliation will require persistence
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said he 'loves' his father, King Charles, on 'Good Morning America.'

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Although Charles and Harry are on speaking terms, the duke and Prince William's sibling rivalry worsened after Spare was released.

"Particularly Prince William, I think it's going take years before he would ever trust Harry again," he said. "They obviously had a conversation after Prince Philip's funeral, where they spoke privately ... and it wound up in Harry's book, and Harry kind of divulged what William and Charles had shared in the immediate aftermath of Prince Philip's funeral."

"So, you know, after something like that has happened, it's going to be a long way back to reconciling again," Royston stated.

prince harrys royal reconciliation will require persistence
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry continues to attend events after King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

OK! previously reported royal commentator Christopher Andersen believes Harry's desire to check on Charles is genuine.

"Harry is very concerned about his father’s health," Andersen told an outlet. "If it were up to Harry, he would almost certainly pitch in, even if it meant keeping an arm’s length away from William, who is still simmering with rage over Harry’s conduct."

"Harry wants to do right by his father," Andersen shared. "He wants to pitch in and lend a hand. That’s his nature. But regardless of how noble Harry’s intentions may be, his rejoining the royal family in any capacity would inevitably stir things up all over again."

