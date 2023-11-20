Prince Harry 'Sickened' by Endless Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fighting off divorce rumors for months, and those closest to the couple claimed the Duke of Sussex was offended by one writer's prediction.
Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter shared that he believed the duo's union would last "years not decades." As a result, a source claimed Harry was "sickened" by his commentary by virtue of Carter's credentials and career experience.
The insider shared that Carter is "hugely respected within society circles."
Because of the Sussexes' proximity to Hollywood, the anonymous pal revealed that the prince was fearful critics would assume Carter was affiliated with the Sussexes.
"When Graydon Carter weighs in on a topic like this, important people in the highest places listen," they admitted. "It's going to have a domino effect as far as the perceived narrative about their marriage and its long-term prospects goes."
The confidant claimed Harry was worried people would assume Carter had "inside knowledge about any tension in their relationship."
The insider's confession follows Meghan's recent red carpet-appearance. OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex used her camera time to applaud her peers, and she hinted at the next joint Archewell project.
"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," Meghan told a reporter. "And I think it's more we support each other."
"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," she noted.
While chatting with a journalist, Meghan discussed her new role as a producer alongside Harry.
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," the former actress shared as they chatted about the types of projects the Sussexes will prioritize.
"But we have so many exciting things on the slate," she gushed. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but it's really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too. It's really fun."
Sources spoke to The Mirror.