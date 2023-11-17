Kate Middleton Gushes Over Prince Louis Using a 'Feelings Wheel' at School to Talk About His Emotions

Kate discussed Louis' classroom assignment with the television host Fearne Cotton.

"Louis’ class, they came back with a feelings wheel — it's really good. These are 5 or 6-year-olds and going with names or pictures of a color that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations,” the princess revealed.

"It's actually helping continuity across the board and then how does that feed into you, with your mental health — it's same conversation, so to be able to find a bit of framework to talk about this, is very important,” she continued.