OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Gushes Over Prince Louis Using a 'Feelings Wheel' at School to Talk About His Emotions

kate middleton gushes over prince louis feelings wheel
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton has been a vocal advocate for child welfare and often takes on patronages associated with Britain's tiniest citizens.

As the Princess of Wales, Kate spoke at the Shaping Us National Symposium at The Design Museum in London on Wednesday, November 15. Although Kate was there to deliver her oration, the mother-of-three couldn't help but gush over Prince Louis' unique school activity.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes over prince louis feelings wheel
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis has a 'feelings wheel' at school.

Kate discussed Louis' classroom assignment with the television host Fearne Cotton.

"Louis’ class, they came back with a feelings wheel — it's really good. These are 5 or 6-year-olds and going with names or pictures of a color that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations,” the princess revealed.

"It's actually helping continuity across the board and then how does that feed into you, with your mental health — it's same conversation, so to be able to find a bit of framework to talk about this, is very important,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes over prince louis feelings wheel
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis is Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child.

OK! previously reported Cotton applauded Kate's work with the Shaping Up campaign.

“I’ve been following what you are doing on your Instagram feed," the television personality confessed. "It’s really built and built, it’s incredible."

“The science is really fascinating it is really, the more you understand the more you learn, more fascinating it becomes, because scientists are always saying we need to get our knowledge, our data translated into public consciousness and real-life tangible actions that the families are then going to learn from and sectors of health and educators," Kate revealed.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes over prince louis feelings wheel
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis often attends royal events with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While Kate spoke to a crowd of attendees, she informed them of the reasoning behind her passion project.

"People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood," the Princess of Wales said. "The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."

"This is not just about the youngest children in our society, who are, by their very nature, vulnerable…it is also about the many young people and adults who are suffering," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes over prince louis feelings wheel
Source: MEGA

Royal fans love Prince Louis' expressions.

Kate went on to state how an environment can impact a youngster's development.

"We must acknowledge and address the root cause of some of today’s toughest social challenges and work together to find better answers," she remarked. "It is, therefore, time we understood that building a healthier world means nurturing the foundations that support our children – everything from the systems that govern early care through to our attitudes to those raising the next generation, and the support they receive."

"Because if we can create a society which sees the child within every adult – and the adult within every child – we will finally start to change it for the better," she concluded.

Kate and Cotton were quoted by People.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.