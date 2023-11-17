Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Still Not Welcome' at Royal Events Despite Recent Phone Call With King Charles
It was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contacted King Charles for his 75th birthday, but the gesture wasn't enough to get the duo back into the good graces of the royal family.
Royal expert Richard Eden wrote about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's birthday message in an article.
"How did the BBC know ahead of time that Prince Harry would ring his father? And how, afterward, did the Daily Telegraph discover the contents of a conversation to which few others can have been privy?" he penned.
Eden later alluded to the Sussexes notifying the press about their chat.
"The fact that details of a private conversation were published so quickly might serve as a warning ahead of any possible future invitations," Eden noted.
"While Buckingham Palace officials have adamantly refused to disclose any details of King Charles’ private birthday celebrations 'sources' with knowledge of Harry’s intentions briefed the BBC that he would telephone his father on his birthday," he continued.
Eden later speculated that the Sussexes chose to talk to outlets that primarily publish positive stories about them.
"Then The Daily Telegraph, which is one of the few British newspapers to be spoken of favorably by Harry, managed to obtain details of the phone conversation between His Majesty and his younger son," he said.
"It's clear that Harry and Meghan are not welcome at family events," the editor concluded.
Although Charles and Harry communicate, sources close to Prince William claimed the Prince of Wales has no desire to see his sibling. OK! previously reported William was angered by Harry's decision to write a scathing memoir.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” a source told the outlet.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend added.
William's pal later revealed that the future king saw Spare as duplicitous.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source stated. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," they rhetorically asked. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Biographer Katie Nicholl revealed that loved ones are hopeful that William and Harry will eventually make amends.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," she said in an interview. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she said.
Eden wrote for Daily Mail.