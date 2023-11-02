The Royal Family Is Unsure of How to Bring Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Into the Firm Following Prince Andrew's Scandals

It's no secret that King Charles hopes to reduce the size of the monarchy, and his relatives haven't shied away from publicizing their thoughts.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams discussed Princess Anne's decision to critique Charles' plans during a television appearance, adding that she wasn't sure how the York princesses will fit into Charles' vision.

"It is an important point," Fitzwilliams told an outlet when discussing Anne's disapproval. "Something like this has been perfectly obvious for a long time."