King Charles 'Tried Hard' to Reconcile With Prince Harry Before His 'Quiet' 75th Birthday Celebration
King Charles is preparing to celebrate his 75th birthday party, but it was reported that Prince Harry won't attend. Although a source told a British outlet that Harry turned down an invitation to the gathering, the Duke of Sussex claimed he wasn't asked to make an appearance.
Royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the status of Harry's relationship with His Majesty during a GB News interview.
"They won't get Harry coming along because he has an absolute determination that he won't get involved with his parents or his sister or his brother or anybody else unless they apologize to Meghan profusely," Levin said. "I believe he's got a list of what he's angry about. Goes way back, and he wants to go one by one and get an apology for how he's been treated and how she's been treated."
"It's not going to happen. First of all, you don't know why they should be apologizing to Meghan. I mean, you really think that she should apologize to them, but that's not on," she added.
Levin later claimed that Harry's disapproval of Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, greatly impacted the duo's dynamic.
"He's tried very hard. If you had a member of the family who was so nasty to you, so nasty to the woman that you loved and was really cruel in every way, like all the way through, you can't actually feel the same warmth," the royal expert shared. "What you can do is say, if you want to come, you're welcome. Which is said loads of times to Harry."
"And Meghan won't arrive. She can't stand this country, she just thinks in global terms," she added.
Levin later noted that Charles plans to have a more relaxed party instead of hosting an extravagant outing.
"King Charles wants a quiet birthday this year," she noted.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Would Ruin' King Charles’ 75th Birthday Celebration If They Showed Up
- Prince Harry 'Turns Down Invite’ to King Charles' 75th Birthday Celebration After Accusing Queen Camilla of 'Planting Stories'
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal There Was 'No Contact Regarding an Invitation' to King Charles' Birthday Celebration
OK! previously reported the Sussexes' rep addressed the ongoing assertion that the couple snubbed Charles for his big day.
“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to his majesty’s upcoming birthday,” Archewell Global Press Secretary Ashley Hansen told an outlet. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield referenced Tom Quinn's analysis of the royal schism during an interview.
"The split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it," Schofield said.
"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Harry's memoir, Spare, and various tell-all projects created irreversible damage to his ties with the royal family.
"They're devastated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon as far as people close to the royal family are concerned," Schofield shared.
"They just do not see that reunion happening," the podcast host added. "They say that the royal family is truly, truly hurt by Harry's actions over the last few years and they never thought he was capable of of such things."