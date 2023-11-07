Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Would Ruin' King Charles’ 75th Birthday Celebration If They Showed Up
It was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be attending King Charles' 75th birthday celebration. Although the Sussexes' team branded the story as being "misreported," royal experts think the duo would overshadow His Majesty's special day if they were to attend.
Royal commentator Angela Levin discussed the Sussexes' anticipated absence in an interview.
"Harry has made it very clear that he is not complying with anything until his father and his brother have apologized to Meghan," Levin told an outlet. "What for? We don’t know. I think the royals are used to it now. It’s not going to spoil his birthday."
Levin believes the monarch wouldn't enjoy sharing his special moment with the Sussexes.
"I think Charles knows that if they did come it would ruin the festivities. Harry would start pointing fingers with 'when you did this when you did that,'" the commentator theorized. "I’m sure Charles may be a bit upset that this is yet another chance he is missing to meet his grandchildren."
"But the problem is that Harry doesn’t want to make amends and doesn’t want to be part of the family — they want to destroy and punish it," Levin continued.
Levin later slammed the duo for capitalizing off of their royal status without contributing to the crown.
"What is ridiculous is Meghan and Harry want to hang on for dear life to their titles but yet they want to destroy the monarchy," the biographer noted. "When he gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet."
“But he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one," she added. "There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon."
An anonymous friend of Charles' revealed that the world leader will never give up on his relationship with Harry, despite the veteran's constant attacks and public complaints.
"There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and interviews," the insider told a publication. "But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is."
OK! previously reported royalists predicted the feud between Harry and his relatives would be long-lasting. American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield mentioned biographer Tom Quinn's analysis of the public schism between the Sussexes and the Windsors.
"The split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it," Schofield said on GB News.
"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she continued.
Additionally, the royal family is still grappling with the emotional impact of Harry's memoir, Spare.
"They're devastated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon as far as people close to the royal family are concerned," Schofield shared.
"They just do not see that reunion happening," the media personality added. "They say that the royal family is truly, truly hurt by Harry's actions over the last few years and they never thought he was capable of of such things."
Levin spoke to The Sun.
Insiders spoke to The Sunday Times.