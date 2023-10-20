Kate Middleton Is 'Very Concerned' About Meghan Markle’s Rumored Memoir as Details About Their Infamous 'Tiaragate' Scandal Could Be Exposed

In previous interviews, Meghan complained about the struggle of joining the royal family as a biracial American, and her husband, Prince Harry, discussed some of her grievances in his memoir, Spare.

Royal expert Phil Dampier thinks the project will be profitable for the duchess, but it could worsen things with Harry's relatives.

"Harry’s Spare was a best seller and Meghan's would probably sell even more," the commentator said. "It would also be the ideal opportunity for Meghan to put across her view of what happened to her when she met Harry, fell in love, joined the most famous family in the world and then left."