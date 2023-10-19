Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Their 'Ridiculously Funny' New York City Motorcade

The royal expert appeared on Sky News Australia to discuss their visit to the metropolitan area.

"So, Harry and Meghan go back to New York, but it's not quite as exciting or headline-grabbing as it was the last time they went and made up stuff," Levin told Paul Murray.

"It was even more stupid because they weren't there to be part of World Mental Health Day," the commentator added. "Right. But they didn't just arrive. Meghan looked as if she'd been half wrapped up in a sort of an a puzzle in a sort of pass. So she looked so peculiar in what she was wearing that it was laughable."