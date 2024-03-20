Prince Harry 'Fears’ Donald Trump 'Coming Into Power' Will Threaten His Lavish Lifestyle in California

Before moving to California, Harry had ties to Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, as they all attended the Invictus Games in the past. However, Harry doesn't have the same connection to the Republican candidate.

“From what it appears, he obviously gets along quite well with Biden, and in the past, I think Trump has very much kind of spoke of in a way that shows he obviously supports The Crown and the late queen and The King," Harrold added. “But when it comes to Harry, he’s obviously got reservations. With Biden, it appears to be very different."

“So deep down he probably does fear if Biden comes out of power and Trump goes into power," the commentator continued. "That may be something on his mind and he realizes that it could be difficult."