Prince Harry 'Fears’ Donald Trump 'Coming Into Power' Will Threaten His Lavish Lifestyle in California
Prince Harry's American residency status became a controversial topic after the Duke of Sussex admitted to abusing illegal substances in Spare.
In a recent interview, former president Donald Trump hinted at deporting the American-based prince, and experts think Harry is concerned about what will happen to him if Trump wins the 2024 election.
“The Sussexes possibly could fear Trump coming into power because there could be an investigation which could result in Prince Harry coming back to the U.K.," Grant Harrold said on GB News.
“But you'd like to think that if there was something wrong, if the visa application had been filled out incorrectly, that would have already been addressed in the past and not when Trump comes to power," he added.
Before moving to California, Harry had ties to Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, as they all attended the Invictus Games in the past. However, Harry doesn't have the same connection to the Republican candidate.
“From what it appears, he obviously gets along quite well with Biden, and in the past, I think Trump has very much kind of spoke of in a way that shows he obviously supports The Crown and the late queen and The King," Harrold added. “But when it comes to Harry, he’s obviously got reservations. With Biden, it appears to be very different."
“So deep down he probably does fear if Biden comes out of power and Trump goes into power," the commentator continued. "That may be something on his mind and he realizes that it could be difficult."
In the past, celebrities who struggled with addiction or with drug paraphernalia were denied a visa, and critics demanded the Biden administration hold Harry to the same standard as other expats.
“As a member of the royal family you do get certain privileges — but they shouldn't be making things that are not fair for other people," Harrold explained. "But at the same time, being a member of the royal family, they've been given assistance with these kinds of things: the office will look after this part."
“I remember when I was in the [royal] household, they take your passports and they organize your visas, your travel, all that kind of thing," he stated. "So it's something that's normally done by the household, but now that he's doing everything on his own."
OK! previously reported Trump made it clear that he would treat Harry as a regular guy.
“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.
“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.
“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," the real estate mogul replied.