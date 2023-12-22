Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Jet Off on Family Vacation to Costa Rica Ahead of the Holidays
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a family vacation in Costa Rica with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ahead of the holidays.
Meghan wore a white button-down shirt with blue jeans and a straw sun hat, and Harry was seen with a black T-shirt as Lilibet sat in her father's lap. The tot was in a patterned sundress, while her brother, Archie, wasn't seen in the snapshot of the group's golf cart.
The Sussexes have taken a step back from their public lives, and typically, the parents keep their kids out of the public eye, but they shared sweet snapshots in their tell-all series, Harry & Meghan.
In an episode, Harry compared his daughter's features to his mother, Princess Diana.
"I see a lot of my mom in Lili," he said, referring to her by her nickname. "She's very Spencer-like, she's got the same blue eyes."
In the Netflix show, the couple revealed Tyler Perry was Lilibet's godfather, and the billionaire gushed over the youngster in an interview with Kelly Ripa.
“She’s so adorable,” Perry said on "Let’s Talk Off-Camera With Kelly Ripa." “Oh, she’s so beautiful. She’s just so beautiful.”
“They make beautiful babies — that’s all I’ll say,” Perry said. “They make some beautiful kids. Archie and Lili are beautiful.”
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share First Glimpse Of Daughter Lilibet In Family Christmas Card — Photo
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Loving Life As A Family Of Four' As The Pair Plans On Ditching The Palace For Christmas
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Loving Life' With Their Children After Fleeing the U.K.
Perry said on the audio program that he was introduced to the Sussexes through a publicist.
“‘Everybody thought Oprah [Winfrey] introduced us, but Oprah didn’t even know that I reached out to them,” Perry admitted.
“I sent them a note… and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist and we just had a great conversation,” he continued.
In 2020, the royal rebels famously stayed at Perry's Los Angeles, Calif., mansion before settling down in their current residence.
“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them," he explained.
The director said they "hid out at my house for a long time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Madea's Family Reunion star was enthusiastic about loaning the parents his property.
“It was so great,” he recalled. “Every day. Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything’s happening online. Nothing. They don’t even know, so weeks and weeks they were there.”
"They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment," he concluded.
Photos were shared by CRHOY.com.