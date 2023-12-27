Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Battle With the Royal Family Can't Be Resolved With 'Just One Reunion'

Louella Alderson predicted it would take more than "just one reunion" to mend things between the famous brood.

The Sussexes' 2021 royal racists accusations had a resurgence after Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion. The increase in negative headlines surrounding the Princess of Wales and His Majesty created another barrier for the Sussexes.

"With the recent media attention Meghan, Harry and the royal family have been receiving with the release of the book, it would be surprising if either side of the family would want to spend Christmas together," the businesswoman noted.