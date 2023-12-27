Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Battle With the Royal Family Can't Be Resolved With 'Just One Reunion'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with the Windsors was greatly impacted by their various tell-all projects. Although insiders claimed the Sussexes were looking to reconnect with the royal family, a relationship expert said it would be a while before they can come back together.
Louella Alderson predicted it would take more than "just one reunion" to mend things between the famous brood.
The Sussexes' 2021 royal racists accusations had a resurgence after Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion. The increase in negative headlines surrounding the Princess of Wales and His Majesty created another barrier for the Sussexes.
"With the recent media attention Meghan, Harry and the royal family have been receiving with the release of the book, it would be surprising if either side of the family would want to spend Christmas together," the businesswoman noted.
As a result, the royal rebels were noticeably absent during the Windsors' Sandringham holiday gathering this year.
"It's a time for families to come together and celebrate, but with tension and hurt feelings still present, it may not be the best environment for reconciliation," Alderson continued.
"Resolving potential tensions would likely take much more than just one-holiday celebration," she added. "It would require open and honest communication, understanding, and empathy from both sides."
Although the tension appears long-lasting for the household, there is a possibility of repairing their bond in the future.
"It's not impossible for tensions to ease and for relationships to heal over time if both parties are willing to put in effort and work towards mending their relationship," the entrepreneur said. "Rushing something like this for the sake of appearances or to appease the media wouldn't be beneficial in the long run."
"The relationship only appears to be getting more strained as time goes on, so it's important for everyone involved to take the time they need to heal and address any underlying issues before attempting to reconcile, let alone celebrate holidays together," she stated.
OK! previously reported a royal commentator theorized that the Sussexes' distance from the crown negatively impacted their brand.
“I think even those who are [in the inner circle] don’t really know what those plans are. In doing what they’ve done they’ve lost so much credibility," Rebecca English said in an interview.
“There’s a lot for them to claw back and it would be really interesting to see how toxic they are or not as a brand, as a commercially attractive brand now which is what they want to be," English shared.
In June, Spotify announced they were parting ways with the couple, and the duo was recently dubbed "the biggest losers of 2023" by a publication. After being labeled as "grifters" by a Spotify executive, many strategists expect the pair to rebrand moving forward.
“Looking ahead to 2024, one can anticipate a change in team working on better-thought-out projects that showcase a more relatable side to both Harry and Meghan, if they really want to make their lifestyle choice a permanent thing," journalist Mark Boardman noted.
Although the Sussexes' journey through Hollywood was riddled with challenges, the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games received praise from both fans and critics.
"The success of Prince Harry's documentary Heart of Invictus serves as a model for what we might expect in the future," Boardman said.
"A return to social media, more openness, and reaching out to their close friends and families for the mess they have caused is what they both need to get right first if they are to make amends and win back public affection," he revealed.
Alderson spoke to Daily Express.