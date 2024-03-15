OK Magazine
'Sad State of Affairs': Prince William 'Made a Point' to Avoid Prince Harry During Princess Diana Event

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 15 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Prince William managed to avoid Prince Harry's virtual appearance at The Diana Awards while the two princes honored their late mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex spoke with attendees through a webcam, but he didn't call into the event until the Prince of Wales left the premises.

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry avoided each other at The Diana Awards.

Royal expert Pandora Forsyth told GB News the future king "made a point" to avoid Harry, branding the interaction as a "sad state of affairs."

OK! previously reported Piers Morgan sympathized with William after the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle complained about royal life.

"I know it’s all very sad," Morgan wrote in a column. "Yes, I know it would break their late mother Diana’s heart to see her two beloved sons so estranged they can’t even pay tribute to her memory at the same time."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry didn't visit Prince William during his U.K. trip.

In Harry & Meghan, Meghan branded William and Kate Middleton as "formal," and the couples haven't reunited since 2022.

"William has had to silently endure he and his wife Kate being repeatedly attacked, his father, King Charles, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, also being publicly chastised, and the whole family disgracefully smeared as a bunch of callous racists as first their patriarch Prince Philip and then their matriarch Queen Elizabeth II reached the end of their long lives," he continued.

"His cold fury was palpable that day, and I’m reliably informed it has only intensified ever since, as the Sussexes have continued hurling their vile mud," Morgan continued.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is in the hot seat for 'editing' a photo.

Although William and Harry failed to publicly reconcile, the Prince of Wales tipped his hat to Kate during his speech.

"I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe,'' the future king shared. "She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."

"That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince William honored Princess Diana and Kate Middleton in a speech.

William's mention of Kate follows the mom-of-three's most recent photo editing scandal. Shortly after fans noticed Kate returned to Instagram with an edited image, various news agencies announced they would remove the snapshot from their platforms.

The global news director for Agence France-Presse Phil Chetwynd shared that Kensington Palace is no longer a "trusted source" due to Kate's team sending a "manipulated" photo to the press.

"Like with anything, when you're let down by a source, the bar is raised," Chetwynd said on The Media Show.

Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her remorse.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate wrote. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

