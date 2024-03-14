OK Magazine
ROYALS

Meghan Markle Is 'Incredibly Conflicted' After Seeing Kate Middleton Be Ripped Apart for Her Botched Family Photo

meghan markle conflicted after kate middleton photoshop scandal
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 14 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is at the center of controversy after the Princess of Wales returned to social media with an edited photo. Although Meghan Markle alluded to her sister-in-law failing to defend her against the tabloids, royal experts believe the Duchess of Sussex has complex emotions about Kate's most recent scandal.

meghan markle conflicted after kate middleton photoshop scandal
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton argued over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.

"Sure, Meghan is delighted that she once again beat her half-sister in court," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But there’s no doubt that Meghan and [her husband, Prince] Harry are also keeping a very close eye on what’s happening back in the U.K."

British tabloids reported the royal wives argued over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress during Meghan and Prince Harry's nuptials. In her 2021 tell-all interview, the Suits star admitted that she hoped Kate would've protected her from the vitriol.

Aside from Meghan and Kate's struggle to bond, Samantha Markle lost her defamation lawsuit against the American duchess after years of depicting the actress as a liar.

meghan markle conflicted after kate middleton photoshop scandal
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hoped Kate Middleton would protect her from the press.

"Meghan, in particular, must be incredibly conflicted about all the incoming heat Kate and the royals are taking, not to mention the way the palace … continues to bungle things on a daily basis," the expert added.

Kate took a step back from duties after her abdominal surgery, and rumors quickly began to spread about her health.

"On one hand, Meghan had to be sympathetic about all the stress Kate is going through as she copes with a serious medical issue," Anderson shared. "On the other hand, the palace media machine has never been more exposed for what it is: a complete mess, a total disaster."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
meghan markle conflicted after kate middleton photoshop scandal
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton struggled to get along.

Kate will return to the spotlight at Easter, but "Where is Kate?" continues to trend on social media.

"When the future queen of England spends two weeks in the hospital and then takes months to recuperate – all without any real explanation – it’s hardly any wonder that conspiracy theories would proliferate," Andersen said. "It isn’t difficult to imagine [the drama] that is going on behind palace walls as the power struggle between competing factions inside the monarchy heats up."

"Who is going to take the blame for the murky palace statements that tell us nothing or for issuing a doctored photo that Kate is then forced to try and explain away? The monarchy’s PR machinery was never that great, but this ... is bungling things in epic fashion," he stated.

meghan markle conflicted after kate middleton photoshop scandal
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle branded the British press as racists.

Throughout their relationship, the Sussexes have been criticized by the press, and the couple blamed the British media for their royal exit.

"Meghan and Harry know what it’s like to wake up and see those screaming tabloid headlines targeting them for one thing or another," Andersen noted. "In [the couple’s] case, they were pilloried for, among other things, saying too much."

"In the royal family’s case, it’s for not saying enough about the medical crisis being faced by Kate … all this uncalled-for secrecy feeds the public’s distrust of the monarchy and, by extension, the royal family itself," he continued. "It’s all gotten so out of hand."

Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.

