Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rumored Move to Los Angeles 'Could Actually Be Really Good for Them'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be uprooting to Los Angeles County, and sources claim the transition will be beneficial for the American-based royals.
“Their friends and family agree that moving to L.A. could actually be really good for them," the source told an outlet, adding that the pair is looking to relocate to the suburbs of Los Angeles, Calif.
OK! previously reported the partners were spotted house hunting in Malibu, Calif., but the insider said they are looking at various areas.
"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," a source told an outlet.
The pal said Harry was considering purchasing property on the East Coast to be closer to the U.K.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," the confidant shared.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the source noted.
In July, there were whispers of the Sussexes looking at mansions in Hope Ranch, Calif., but residents weren't enthusiastic about the news.
"The people that made the calls to me don’t want change and they don’t want all the hoopla," an anonymous real estate professional revealed.
"People are not happy, that’s the word around town. They want them to stay in Montecito and not be drawing that kind of attention to Hope Ranch," another agent confirmed.
Due to Meghan and Harry's royal status, neighbors were worried about the increased media attention they would receive.
"Introducing some very high-profile people [like Harry and Meghan] would totally change the area. That’s definitely not something that [locals] want and I think [the homeowners’ association] would fight hard against it," someone who lived in Hope Ranch admitted.
"The heads of the HOA are careful about keeping it that way and preserving privacy — that’s the No. 1 appeal of Hope Ranch. We’re the only ones in the area with a private beach," a former townsman explained.
When Meghan and Harry found what seemed to be their forever home, the Duchess of Sussex admitted they struggled to pay for it.
“We were looking in this area [Montecito, Calif.] and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Meghan said in an interview.
“We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford — that doesn’t feel good," she continued.
