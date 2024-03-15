Prince William Praises Kate Middleton's 'Impressive' Art Skills Days After Her Photo Editing Scandal
Prince William is moving on from Kate Middleton's photo editing scandal, as he's using his most recent public engagements to applaud his wife's talents. William went to the grand opening of the WEST Youth Zone in London on Thursday, March 14, and he couldn't help but gushed over Kate's creativity.
An onlooker shared they were “impressed” by William's cookie-decorating skills.
“It’s really not impressive work,” William replied. “My wife is the arty one.”
He later noted that their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, “are artier” than him.
On Sunday, March 10, Kate returned to Instagram with a family snapshot in honor of Mother's Day, but fans quickly noticed the image was edited.
“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” she said in the caption. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
The following day, Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take the blame for the blunder.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote on X. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”
OK! previously reported Kate's decision to share an image without her wedding ring fueled conspiracy theories about the Wales' relationship.
“It’s deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it’s not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated," the source told an outlet. "What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?"
In 2019, various platforms alleged the Prince of Wales had an extramarital relationship with longtime friend Rose Hanbury, but royal law firm Harbottle and Lewis told British outlets the stories were "false and highly damaging.”
Due to Kate being spotted without the iconic sapphire and diamond item, comedians began to bring attention to the 2019 accusations, including Stephen Colbert during an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert, said on Tuesday, March 12. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”
Despite the public's concerns, a source shared that William and Kate are a strong unit.
“They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving," the insider shared. "The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped."
"It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage," they continued.