Prince William Praises Kate Middleton's 'Impressive' Art Skills Days After Her Photo Editing Scandal

On Sunday, March 10, Kate returned to Instagram with a family snapshot in honor of Mother's Day, but fans quickly noticed the image was edited.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” she said in the caption. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The following day, Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take the blame for the blunder.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote on X. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”