Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in 'Desperate Straits' After Months of Professional Woes
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently seen in Toronto to promote the 2025 Invictus Games, and British-Jamaican socialite Lady Colin Campbell believes their photo opportunity was an attempt to preserve their popularity after months of professional woes.
"Harry and Meghan are in desperate straits at the moment. They are looking at a very empty diary for the future," Colin Campbell claimed on GB News. "Their deal with Netflix is in danger, and it's either going to be revised tremendously downwards for them, or it's going to be terminated."
In 2023, Meghan and Harry were called a "Hollywood flop" by The Hollywood Reporter and were branded as "grifters" by a Spotify executive. Despite the negative press surrounding them, the Sussexes continue to attend industry events and promote their upcoming projects.
OK! previously reported a rep for the Sussexes made it clear that the spouses wouldn't give up on their goals.
“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here," a rep told an outlet. “They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken."
Before landing in Canada, Meghan announced her podcast, "Archetypes," will return after losing her Spotify deal in 2023.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada's CEO, Jessica Cordova Kramer, celebrated the Duchess of Sussex joining the company's roster.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to 'Archetypes,' and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs was also elated about the partnership.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs added.
