Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in 'Desperate Straits' After Months of Professional Woes

"Harry and Meghan are in desperate straits at the moment. They are looking at a very empty diary for the future," Colin Campbell claimed on GB News. "Their deal with Netflix is in danger, and it's either going to be revised tremendously downwards for them, or it's going to be terminated."

In 2023, Meghan and Harry were called a "Hollywood flop" by The Hollywood Reporter and were branded as "grifters" by a Spotify executive. Despite the negative press surrounding them, the Sussexes continue to attend industry events and promote their upcoming projects.