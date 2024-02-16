OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Elizabeth Was 'Not Comfortable' With Meghan Markle Breaking Royal Traditions During Her 2018 Wedding Ceremony

queen elizabeth not comfortable meghan markle wedding breaking tradition
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Almost 30 million people watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, and the world fawned over King Charles walking his daughter-in-law down the aisle. Despite the moment being seen as sentimental, a royal expert claimed Queen Elizabeth wasn't enthusiastic about it.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth not comfortable meghan markle wedding breaking tradition
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed in 2018.

"The Queen was not comfortable with the Prince of Wales standing in for Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and was similarly concerned about a 96-year-old Prince Philip walking down the aisle without a stick, having had a hip replacement only five weeks before," Ingrid Seward wrote in her book My Mother and I.

Prince Harry previously revealed that he hoped Charles would stand in for Thomas after the lighting director was uninvited to the gathering due to his public paparazzi scandal.

"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'" the Duke of Sussex shared in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth not comfortable meghan markle wedding breaking tradition
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy gown during her wedding ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Harry requested the then-Prince of Wales play a significant role in the televised moment, Meghan ultimately entered the church alone and met His Majesty at the center of the walkway.

"The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: 'Can we meet halfway?' Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own," Robert Hardman explained in Queen of Our Times.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth not comfortable meghan markle wedding breaking tradition
Source: MEGA

King Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Seward recently claimed Elizabeth would be disappointed in the Sussexes' recent royal rebrand.

"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."

"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."

"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth not comfortable meghan markle wedding breaking tradition
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was watched by 29.2 million people.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes unveiled sussex.com, and the domain received a lot of pushback due to its reliance on their royal titles.

"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."

"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.