Queen Elizabeth Was 'Not Comfortable' With Meghan Markle Breaking Royal Traditions During Her 2018 Wedding Ceremony
Almost 30 million people watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, and the world fawned over King Charles walking his daughter-in-law down the aisle. Despite the moment being seen as sentimental, a royal expert claimed Queen Elizabeth wasn't enthusiastic about it.
"The Queen was not comfortable with the Prince of Wales standing in for Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and was similarly concerned about a 96-year-old Prince Philip walking down the aisle without a stick, having had a hip replacement only five weeks before," Ingrid Seward wrote in her book My Mother and I.
Prince Harry previously revealed that he hoped Charles would stand in for Thomas after the lighting director was uninvited to the gathering due to his public paparazzi scandal.
"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'" the Duke of Sussex shared in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir.
Although Harry requested the then-Prince of Wales play a significant role in the televised moment, Meghan ultimately entered the church alone and met His Majesty at the center of the walkway.
"The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: 'Can we meet halfway?' Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own," Robert Hardman explained in Queen of Our Times.
OK! previously reported Seward recently claimed Elizabeth would be disappointed in the Sussexes' recent royal rebrand.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."
"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
The Sussexes unveiled sussex.com, and the domain received a lot of pushback due to its reliance on their royal titles.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.