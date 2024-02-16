Queen Elizabeth Was 'Not Comfortable' With Meghan Markle Breaking Royal Traditions During Her 2018 Wedding Ceremony

"The Queen was not comfortable with the Prince of Wales standing in for Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and was similarly concerned about a 96-year-old Prince Philip walking down the aisle without a stick, having had a hip replacement only five weeks before," Ingrid Seward wrote in her book My Mother and I.

Prince Harry previously revealed that he hoped Charles would stand in for Thomas after the lighting director was uninvited to the gathering due to his public paparazzi scandal.

"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'" the Duke of Sussex shared in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir.