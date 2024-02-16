Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't 'Feel American' After Living in His California Mansion for 4 Years
Prince Harry grew up in the U.K., but fled to the U.S. in 2020. Now that he's been here for four years, he shared how he feels about his new home.
"It's amazing," Harry said when asked if he likes living on the West Coast. "I love every single day."
During his interview, Good Morning America journalist Will Reeve asked the Duke if he felt American after residing in the country for four years.
"Do I feel American? Um, no. I don't know how I feel," Harry replied, later adding he "considered" becoming a citizen, but it is "not a high priority."
Before Meghan Markle moved back to her home state, she planned to take the citizenship exam in the U.K., admitting she struggled to prepare for it.
"That citizenship exam is so hard! I was studying for it, and I remember going, 'Oh my goodness,'" she said on "Archetypes." "I would ask my husband, 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' And people went, 'Oh, I had no idea.'"
Although Harry could swap out his British passport for an American one, his visa application became a topic of conversation after his memoir, Spare, documented his history of substance abuse. OK! previously reported royal experts believe his book could threaten his residency.
"At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry," Angela Levin said on GB News.
"Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing," she continued.
In the U.S., admitting to using illegal drugs could lead to an applicant being denied a visa, and celebrities, including Amy Winehouse, were unable to obtain one due to their public battles with addiction.
"It's taking place in Washington by a judge and a decision will be made," the biographer continued. "So I think he should be quaking in his boots. It could make a for a very difficult situation."
"If we heard that he was allowed to go through, despite his blood taken, there would be a huge upheaval," she added. "Because there's quite a few well-known people who have been turned away from America because of their so-called criminal records."
Head of U.S. Immigration Christi Jackson addressed the rising concern surrounding the Duke's immigration in a statement.
"Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a U.S. visa," Jackson stated.
"If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book," she explained.