Princess Diana's Ghost! How Tragic Royal's Death Crash Spot Has Been Reportedly Haunted for Decades

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Princess Diana's fatal Paris crash site has long attracted ghost stories and paranormal speculation, with a mysterious image of the late princess appearing on a tunnel pillar becoming one of several alleged hauntings believers say have surrounded the location for decades. As OK! readers know, Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she died alongside Dodi Fayed, 42, after the Mercedes they were traveling in crashed inside the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997. An inquest in London later concluded the pair had been unlawfully killed, while it emerged the pair's driver, Henri Paul, had been over the legal alcohol limit.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at 36.

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Over the years, the tunnel has become a place of remembrance for admirers of Diana, but it has also generated persistent paranormal stories, including claims from visitors who say they have witnessed unexplained sights or sensed an eerie presence near the crash scene. A source familiar with the site said: "The image of Diana's face that spring up on the tunnel pillar became one of the most talked-about tributes because some people believed it added to the mysterious atmosphere surrounding the location. It turned out to be some sort of ghostly painting, but over the years there have been countless ghost stories linked to the crash site, and believers insist the painted face is just one of several haunting sightings people claim to have experienced there."

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Source: MEGA The Paris tunnel has become a place of remembrance for Princess Diana's fans, a source said.

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Another source said: "Whether people believe in the paranormal or not, the tunnel has become a place where emotions run incredibly deep. Visitors have reported everything from strange feelings to alleged apparitions, and stories about Diana's spirit have continued to circulate for years, even though none of those claims have ever been substantiated." One of the most striking tributes appeared overnight on the eve of the 21st anniversary of Diana's death, when a smiling black-and-white portrait of the princess was painted onto the 13th pillar inside the Pont de l'Alma tunnel by a street artist known only as 7Nuit, often described as France's answer to Banksy.

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Source: MEGA The artwork depicted Diana wearing her recognizable necklace and earrings.

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The artwork depicted Diana wearing her recognizable necklace and earrings. Because pedestrians were prohibited from entering the tunnel, the artist carried out the work at around 4 am to avoid being caught. Explaining his motivation, 7Nuit said: "I wanted to make a real tribute to Princess Diana. She was a good person who made beautiful things for people all around the world and she stays in memories and will long be unforgettable." Recalling the day of the tragedy, the artist added: "I remember the day she died very clearly, it was at the end of summer and I saw the news on TV. I could see people crying – it left me with a really sad feeling."

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