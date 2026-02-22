EXCLUSIVE The Heartbreaking Death Anniversary Leading to Kate Middleton Declaring She Needs to Choose Husband William Over Building Bridges With Harry Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is allegedly choosing Prince William instead of reuniting with Prince Harry, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Feb. 22 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Princess Kate is standing beside Prince William.

A source close to the Wales household told us: "Behind the scenes, there has already been careful, almost meticulous planning to ensure that the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is marked in Britain with the right tone – understated, respectful and centered on remembrance rather than spectacle. For William, this is not just a historical milestone. It is the anniversary of losing his mother, and that carries enormous emotional weight." Aides are conscious that every gesture, every word and every appearance will be scrutinized. "The intention is to create space for quiet reflection, in a way that aligns with how William processes his grief. He has always preferred sincerity over fanfare. The complication arises if there are parallel events or announcements from Harry's side that draw attention in a different direction. Separate plans are not inherently wrong, but if they compete for the spotlight, it risks shifting the focus away from the solemnity of Princess Diana's death anniversary. That possibility is what makes the situation delicate," the insider dished.

Source: MEGA Prince William carries weight of losing Princess Diana, a source said.

The insider said there has been discussions around coordination, but no clear agreement. They added: "At one point, there was a genuine belief that a milestone like Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary might offer common ground between William and Harry. That sense of possibility has diminished over time. The distance between them has become more entrenched, not less. Trust has taken repeated knocks, and rebuilding it hasn't been straightforward. When communication is sparse, it's difficult to coordinate something as emotionally significant as this anniversary. What could have been a shared moment now feels uncertain and fragile." Reports have suggested Harry is considering a Netflix documentary to coincide with the anniversary of his mom's death. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming platform in 2020, and while details of any Diana-focused project remain unconfirmed, insiders stress such a move would deepen tensions.

Source: MEGA William and Harry last appeared publicly together at the unveiling of Diana's statue in 2021.

A source said: "For William and Kate, Princess Diana's death anniversary is not something to be leveraged or amplified – it's a deeply personal day that carries enormous emotional significance. They see it as a moment for quiet reflection, for honoring her memory in a way that feels authentic rather than performative. Their concern is that if the date becomes tied to publicity campaigns, documentary launches or high-profile appearances, the focus could shift from remembrance to narrative." "They are particularly sensitive to the idea that headlines or media buzz might drown out the stillness they feel the anniversary deserves. In their view, the gravity of Princess Diana's death anniversary should stand on its own, without competing storylines or commercial associations complicating it. And the prospect of Harry doing something sensationalist has made Kate decide to prioritize standing by William instead of going back to trying to build bridges between the estranged brothers," the insider added. William and Harry last appeared publicly together at the unveiling of Diana's statue in 2021, marking what would have been her 60th birthday.

Source: MEGA Kate has long hoped for reconciliation, a source claims.