The Heartbreaking Death Anniversary Leading to Kate Middleton Declaring She Needs to Choose Husband William Over Building Bridges With Harry
Feb. 22 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Kate Middleton is said to have reached a painful conclusion ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death – that she must stand firmly beside Prince William rather than attempt to broker peace with Prince Harry.
August 2027 will mark three decades since Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.
The milestone falls just weeks after the Invictus Games, founded by Harry, 41, which will take place in Birmingham next July.
With Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 44, expected to be in the U.K. for the tournament, palace insiders say anxieties are mounting over how the anniversary of Diana's death will be commemorated – and by whom.
A source close to the Wales household told us: "Behind the scenes, there has already been careful, almost meticulous planning to ensure that the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is marked in Britain with the right tone – understated, respectful and centered on remembrance rather than spectacle. For William, this is not just a historical milestone. It is the anniversary of losing his mother, and that carries enormous emotional weight."
Aides are conscious that every gesture, every word and every appearance will be scrutinized.
"The intention is to create space for quiet reflection, in a way that aligns with how William processes his grief. He has always preferred sincerity over fanfare. The complication arises if there are parallel events or announcements from Harry's side that draw attention in a different direction. Separate plans are not inherently wrong, but if they compete for the spotlight, it risks shifting the focus away from the solemnity of Princess Diana's death anniversary. That possibility is what makes the situation delicate," the insider dished.
The insider said there has been discussions around coordination, but no clear agreement.
They added: "At one point, there was a genuine belief that a milestone like Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary might offer common ground between William and Harry. That sense of possibility has diminished over time. The distance between them has become more entrenched, not less. Trust has taken repeated knocks, and rebuilding it hasn't been straightforward. When communication is sparse, it's difficult to coordinate something as emotionally significant as this anniversary. What could have been a shared moment now feels uncertain and fragile."
Reports have suggested Harry is considering a Netflix documentary to coincide with the anniversary of his mom's death.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming platform in 2020, and while details of any Diana-focused project remain unconfirmed, insiders stress such a move would deepen tensions.
- Royal Pain! Prince Harry 'Refusing To Take Part In Meetings Or Dress Rehearsals' Ahead Of Princess Diana Statue Unveiling
- Prince William's Pals' Barmy Nickname for Kate Middleton and Her Family Finally Revealed
- Queen Camilla Dodges Question About Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Hours After Disgraced Royal Was Taken Into Custody
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A source said: "For William and Kate, Princess Diana's death anniversary is not something to be leveraged or amplified – it's a deeply personal day that carries enormous emotional significance. They see it as a moment for quiet reflection, for honoring her memory in a way that feels authentic rather than performative. Their concern is that if the date becomes tied to publicity campaigns, documentary launches or high-profile appearances, the focus could shift from remembrance to narrative."
"They are particularly sensitive to the idea that headlines or media buzz might drown out the stillness they feel the anniversary deserves. In their view, the gravity of Princess Diana's death anniversary should stand on its own, without competing storylines or commercial associations complicating it. And the prospect of Harry doing something sensationalist has made Kate decide to prioritize standing by William instead of going back to trying to build bridges between the estranged brothers," the insider added.
William and Harry last appeared publicly together at the unveiling of Diana's statue in 2021, marking what would have been her 60th birthday.
Though both also took part in a BBC program for the 20th anniversary of Diana's death in 2017, relations have deteriorated sharply since Harry and Meghan's 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, in which they made a series of explosive claims about the royal family.
A second insider said Kate has long hoped for reconciliation but now feels her priority is clear.
They added: "Kate has never dismissed Harry's grief. She understands that losing Princess Diana at such a young age left a permanent imprint on him, and she has always tried to approach him with compassion because of that. She's seen firsthand how formative that loss was for both brothers. At the same time, she has shared her life with William for many years and has witnessed the quieter, more private way he carries his pain. Anniversaries in particular can reopen wounds, even decades later. She knows the emotional toll those dates take on him because she has supported him through them time and again. So while she feels sympathy for Harry, her immediate loyalty lies with her husband. She feels a responsibility to shield and steady William during moments that are especially raw for him. That instinct to protect him is very strong when Princess Diana's death anniversary approaches."